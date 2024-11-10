The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages

Charles Ouma

In a heartfelt and personal message shared on social media, Charlie noted that he found a complete package in Betty, listing the he found a "wife, best friend, partner, peace, happiness, strength" among others in an infinite list.

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones
Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones

Media personality Betty Kyallo and her partner Charlie Jones celebrated one year of being together by sharing personal messages in which they reflected on the period that their relationship has flourished.

The pair marked their anniversary on November 09 with Charlie opening up on the profound impact that the media star brought to his life.

In a heartfelt and personal message shared on social media, Charlie noted that he found a complete package in Betty, listing the he found a “wife, best friend, partner, peace, happiness, strength” among others in an infinite list.

“A year ago today I didn’t know id get I wife, best friend, partner, my peace, happiness, strength and many things the list is infinite from you @bettymuteikyallo,” Charlie began in his deeply personal and touching message to his partner.

Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages
Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages Betty Kyallo & Charlie celebrate 1st anniversary with deep & personal messages Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed confidence in their relationship, sharing that their bond is as strong as tungsten.

Charlie added that they have both invested in laying a strong foundation that nobody can break.

“Laid up a foundation that nobody can break a future, family,” Charlie noted.

He heaped praises on the mother of one for bringing out the best in him, acknowledging that the last one year has seen transformations in his life, making him a better person.

He credited Betty with bringing out the best in him, something he hinted at being a transformative experience.

“You unlocked the best of me,” he added in appreciation of the last one year of life with Betty as a partner.

He noted that the last year was simply laying the foundation, promising that the next phase of their relationship will see the media star get everything she deserves, promising more and hinting at better times ahead.

“The next phase is you getting everything you deserve. This first was the foundation the next is princess life. I got you for life,” he said.

Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones
Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones Betty Kyallo with her new boyfriend Charlie Jones Pulse Live Kenya

Betty also reflected on the last year of life with Charlie by sharing a post on social media, captioning it with love emojis.

“One year today @charliemny,” read her post in appreciation of their journey.

Charlie and Betty kicked off their relationship last year with the media star appreciating the man in her life.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
