Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Kyallo noted that influencers should conduct thorough research before promoting anything especially medical or cosmetic procedures.

Owing to the immense influence that they wield on social media, many brands and businesses have partnered with influencers to promote their products.

She noted that influencers should be the first line of defence by declining to promote products that could harm their followers.

Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist who commands an enviable following on social media emphasized the importance of personal responsibility and thorough research among netizens before rushing to pay for any product merely because a popular figure is associated with it or has been promoting it.

Integrity and action to guard followers

In her candid message, Kyallo also urged influencers to go a step further by verifying the safety and credibility of products or services before recommending them to their audiences.

She reiterated that integrity is key among influencers as they guide public opinion and as such, they must guard their followers from potential harm.

Her comments come in the wake of the tragic death of Lucy Wambui who died after a medical procedure conducted at Body by Design cosmetic clinic.

Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Body by Design cosmetic clinic closed

Following her death, the Ministry of Health moved in and closed Ominicare Medical Limited.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni confirmed that the facility had been closed for significant non-compliance with medical institution regulations.

“Following a tragic incident that led to the death of Ms Lucy Wambui who passed away after a plastic surgery procedure at Ominicare Medical Limited, operating as “Body by Design” in Nairobi, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) conducted a comprehensive investigation into the facility’s practices and standards.

“The findings revealed serious non-compliance with medical institution regulations, specifically under Sections 4 and 15 of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (Cap 253).” Muthoni said.

KMPDC shuts down Body by Design cosmetic clinic Pulse Live Kenya

