The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Charles Ouma

Betty Kyallo addresses influencers in a candid message

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo

Popular media personality and entrepreneur Betty Kyallo has cautioned influencers on their approach to promoting anything that impacts their followers.

Recommended articles

Kyallo noted that influencers should conduct thorough research before promoting anything especially medical or cosmetic procedures.

Owing to the immense influence that they wield on social media, many brands and businesses have partnered with influencers to promote their products.

She noted that influencers should be the first line of defence by declining to promote products that could harm their followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Body by Design: Cosmetic procedures, claims of fatalities, controversies & closure

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist who commands an enviable following on social media emphasized the importance of personal responsibility and thorough research among netizens before rushing to pay for any product merely because a popular figure is associated with it or has been promoting it.

READ: What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

ADVERTISEMENT

In her candid message, Kyallo also urged influencers to go a step further by verifying the safety and credibility of products or services before recommending them to their audiences.

She reiterated that integrity is key among influencers as they guide public opinion and as such, they must guard their followers from potential harm.

Her comments come in the wake of the tragic death of Lucy Wambui who died after a medical procedure conducted at Body by Design cosmetic clinic.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Following her death, the Ministry of Health moved in and closed Ominicare Medical Limited.

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni confirmed that the facility had been closed for significant non-compliance with medical institution regulations.

“Following a tragic incident that led to the death of Ms Lucy Wambui who passed away after a plastic surgery procedure at Ominicare Medical Limited, operating as “Body by Design” in Nairobi, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) conducted a comprehensive investigation into the facility’s practices and standards.

“The findings revealed serious non-compliance with medical institution regulations, specifically under Sections 4 and 15 of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (Cap 253).” Muthoni said.

KMPDC shuts down Body by Design cosmetic clinic
KMPDC shuts down Body by Design cosmetic clinic KMPDC shuts down Body by Design cosmetic clinic Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Omnicare Medical gives statement as Sonko, angry youths storm facility

Celebrities trooped to the cosmetic clinic with their photos posted on Body by Design's social media pages, making it even more popular and growing its stature as the go-to-place for cosmetic procedures in the country and the region at large.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

Samidoh's former manager arrested, arraigned in court

Samidoh's former manager arrested, arraigned in court

Whitney finally speaks after baby daddy Warren leaked her private conversation

Whitney finally speaks after baby daddy Warren leaked her private conversation

Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Lucy was wife to prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a.

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

Kenyan singer CMB Prezzo

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

Charlene Ruto

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Tanzania singer Zuchu

Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee