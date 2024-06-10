Betty Kyallo answers question on new partner's age & why he remains anonymous

TV personality Betty Kyallo has finally addressed the rumours and speculations surrounding her love life, putting to rest the claims that she is hiding her boyfriend from the public and dating a much younger man.

In a candid conversation, Betty shared insights into her current relationship and why she prefers to keep certain details private.

I'm in a good place and feel loved - Betty Kyallo

Speaking to Plug TV Betty Kyallo expressed her contentment and happiness in her relationship.

"To be honest, I can't complain, I'm in a good place and I also feel loved," she said, addressing the curiosity about her love life.

"But why does my love life bother people? I am in a good place, I found someone we understand each other," the mother of one posed.

Addressing the anonymity of her boyfriend

Betty was quick to clarify that she is not hiding her boyfriend from the public eye. Instead, she respects his preference for a private life.

"I would not like to give too many details about it because there are people of evil eyes out there but God has protected us. We have been together for about 8 months now," she revealed.

Betty added that they spend a lot of time together and not posting him does not mean she is hiding him.

"I am a person who puts everything online but he doesn't like the online life, but I don't hide him. People have seen us out there.

"The fact that I haven't posted him doesn't mean I'm hiding him. We go everywhere from restaurants to the supermarket and everywhere. For now, I can say that I am not hiding it, we just live a normal life," she noted.

Debunking the age rumours

Recently, rumors have swirled suggesting that Betty's boyfriend is 21 years old. Betty refuted these claims, asserting that age is just a number.

"Even if my boyfriend was 21 years old, he is still an adult, but his age is not 21," she clarified. "About that, we decided to give the elders some time to relax, you know, to take care of their own affairs," said Betty.

Future plans and wedding rumors

Betty also touched on the topic of marriage, addressing whether wedding bells might be in their future.