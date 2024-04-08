Betty Kyallo finally speaks, shares why she has given up on 'Flair by Betty'

Breaking her silence on the matter, Kyallo addressed the challenges faced by businesses in Kenya and expressed her determination to overcome this setback.

Despite the setback, Betty remained resilient, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support she received.

Betty spoke, offering insights into the realities of running a business in Kenya's current economic climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thanks for the calls and texts but Mimi Niko Sawa. Many Kenyans are going through the most in business.

"Obviously running a business in Kenya has become difficult. Landlords don't want to reduce rent and it becomes a huge burden on businesses that are are struggling because of the economic slow down," said Betty.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her decision to let go of Flair by Betty wasn't made lightly but came from a place of seeking peace and prioritizing her well-being over material success.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I let it go. I am happier. I sleep better. My peace of mind is more important than name. I'm good," Betty revealed.

Items being auctioned at Flair by Betty

Among the items that will be auctioned include 3 dismantled well shelves, a massage bed stand, 2 massage beds, a small serve rack, a glass shelf, 4 big mirrors, towel warmers and dressing tables.

Other items include a binatone microwave, small rolling seats, an office table, 12 barber seats, 3 seats attached with sinks, 9 CCTV cameras, a Huawei router, a small foot massage, a Mac Coffee maker, Hiluck video recorder, one door fridge and others.

Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

While she has given up on the business venture, Betty has moved to something different which she says is her new baby urging her clientelle to support her.