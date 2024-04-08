The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Betty Kyallo finally speaks, shares why she has given up on 'Flair by Betty'

Amos Robi

Among the items that will be auctioned include 3 dismantled well shelves, a massage bed stand, 2 massage beds, a small serve rack.

Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo
Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo

Media personality and entrepreneur Betty Kyallo has responded to reports of her business, Flair by Betty, being auctioned due to rent arrears.

Recommended articles

Breaking her silence on the matter, Kyallo addressed the challenges faced by businesses in Kenya and expressed her determination to overcome this setback.

Despite the setback, Betty remained resilient, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support she received.

Betty spoke, offering insights into the realities of running a business in Kenya's current economic climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thanks for the calls and texts but Mimi Niko Sawa. Many Kenyans are going through the most in business.

"Obviously running a business in Kenya has become difficult. Landlords don't want to reduce rent and it becomes a huge burden on businesses that are are struggling because of the economic slow down," said Betty.

Betty Kyallo at Flair by Betty (Instagram)
Betty Kyallo at Flair by Betty (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Betty Kyallo contemplates getting back on TV

Her decision to let go of Flair by Betty wasn't made lightly but came from a place of seeking peace and prioritizing her well-being over material success.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I let it go. I am happier. I sleep better. My peace of mind is more important than name. I'm good," Betty revealed.

Among the items that will be auctioned include 3 dismantled well shelves, a massage bed stand, 2 massage beds, a small serve rack, a glass shelf, 4 big mirrors, towel warmers and dressing tables.

Other items include a binatone microwave, small rolling seats, an office table, 12 barber seats, 3 seats attached with sinks, 9 CCTV cameras, a Huawei router, a small foot massage, a Mac Coffee maker, Hiluck video recorder, one door fridge and others.

Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo
Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo Media personality and business woman Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Betty Kyallo shares her next major business move after Meru venture

While she has given up on the business venture, Betty has moved to something different which she says is her new baby urging her clientelle to support her.

Kyalo launched the business which is located along Lenana Road in 2018 in a luxurious event attended by high profile personalities among them Raila Odinga's wife Idah.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro reacts after NRG Radio unveiled her as CEO on Fool's Day

Mugithi singer Mary Goicha, 'karehB

Condolences pour in for singer KarehB after losing son in Chavakali accident

Wema Sepetu's sister Sunna Sepetu found guilty of money laundering.

Wema Sepetu's sister Sunna set to serve jail time in the U.S.

Comedian Akuku Danger

Akuku Danger narrates how a night with 'mumamaz' nearly cost his life