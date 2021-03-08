Media Personality, Betty Kyallo has for the first-time disclosed details of her new and upcoming show on KTN Home.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said that she is excited about the new Game Show, and that it's something she always wanted to do in her TV career, and the desire has come true.

According to Betty, this will be the biggest Quiz show to have ever existed on the African continent, and she is thrilled to be party of a history making team that will impact millions of lives.

Betty Kyallo reveals details of her new show on KTN

She also disclosed that the show will be airing Sundays, from 8PM to 9PM every week, but did not disclose when the show begins.

“I am extremely excited for my new show on KTN Home Channel. I’ve always wanted to Host a Game Show in my TV Career and now my desire has come true!!!! 🎉🎉🎉 This will be the Biggest Quiz Show In the African Continent. I am ecstatic that I will be part of HISTORY and that It will change millions of lives! Every Sunday 8pm to 9pm on KTN! Are you ready!!! Coming very very soon,” wrote Betty Kyallo.

Betty Kyallo reveals details of her new show on KTN

This explains why Betty Kyallo recently shared a photo of herself at the Standard Group and hinted at a TV comeback, a move that got many of her fans talking about her return to the TV station she ditched for K24, before quitting mid-2020.

Her TV career started at KTN where she joined as an intern and grew through the ranks to become a senior news anchor.