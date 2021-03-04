Betty Kyallo blasts American singer Tyrese for sharing this picture of her wedding with ex-husband Okari (Screenshots)

Media Personality Betty Kyallo has called out American singer and actor Tyrese Gibson for sharing a picture of her wedding ex-husband Dennis Okari and that of his wedding the current wife, captioned with wrong information.

The picture shared by the American singer, which he has since deleted had a words written on it saying that Okari had married Betty’s best friend who was her maid of honor in their wedding in 2015.

Tyrese captioned the photo with words saying that a monster will always be a monster and will only wait for the right moment to strike, and that the people one calls friends always want what you have in your life.

Betty Kyallo blasts American singer Tyrese for sharing this picture of her wedding with ex-husband Okari

“Heyyyyyyy friend!!!!!! Wait….Huh? people that you allow in as around your life will want YOUR LIFE….She was not okay with seeing her friend’s life flourish…. A monster is a monster waiting on the opportunity to BE a monster…” wrote the singer.

The photo in question first surfaced in 2019, after Dennis Okari’s wedding with his wife Naomi Joy. This was about four years after he had parted ways with Ms Kyallo following their failed marriage.

Upon seeing the post, Betty Kyallo chose to respond to it saying that she is the bride on the picture, and what he was purporting never happened, because the women in the picture are two different people.

Betty Kyallo blasts American singer Tyrese for sharing this picture of her wedding with ex-husband Okari

The mother of one added that Tyrese Gibson is a respected personality and should always get his facts right before sharing information, instead of tarnishing people’s characters.

“I am that Bride and that’s my Beautiful Maid of Honour who happens to be a very respected Gospel Artists in my country Kenya and Noooo she didn’t do what you purport. Those are two different beautiful women. Please next time get your facts right. You are a respectable Personality and you owe it to yourself and your following to get the facts right before you tarnish people’s character. Thank you. Best from Myself Betty and Kenya,” responded Betty Kyallo.

The post shared by Tyrese Gibson saw a number of Kenyan celebrities and fans join her in calling him out for the mistake.

Screenshots

Betty Kyallo blasts American singer Tyrese for sharing this picture of her wedding with ex-husband Okari (Screenshots)

In another post, Betty said social media can tarnish someone’s name for nothing and she cannot just keep quiet when people are using falsehood to create a buzz for their social media pages.

The Flair by Betty boss asked Tyrese Gibson to apologize for the gross character assassination.

“Just following up on a falsely written post from @tyrese that’s just absurd! These social media streets could tarnish people’s characters for nothing at all. I can’t keep quiet when people just want to use falsehoods to create a buzz on their pages. @tyrese You are a respectable personality get your act right and apologize for this gross Character assassination. My comment on his post is on his page and I hope we can all learn from this nonsense. Goodnight from the Beautiful Continent #Africa,” said Betty Kyallo.