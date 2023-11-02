The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Betty Kyallo - I never saw my boyfriend again after near-death experience

Lynet Okumu

Betty Kyallo recounts her first boyfriend's departure upon witnessing her accident scars in the hospital

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo

Renowned media personality Betty Kyallo recently opened up about a life-changing accident from her teenage years that not only left her with physical scars but also affected her first love.

In an interview with Obinna on November 1, Betty shared the deeply personal story of how the accident impacted her relationship and her perspective on love.

Betty Kyallo revealed that the accident occurred when she was just 17 years old, near the Railway Bus station.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How threat from friend forced Betty Kyallo to make huge cash withdrawal

This life-altering incident resulted in significant injuries, particularly to her face, and forced her to undergo seven surgeries to repair the damage.

The accident had profound consequences beyond the physical. Betty shared that it had a lasting impact on her first love. She described how her romantic life was flourishing until her face bore the scars from the accident.

"I fell in love. There was this guy who broke my heart, and he doesn't like me talking about this story. We started dating during our first and second years in high school, and everything was going well. We used to meet over the weekends, and we were so close," she recounted.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mwanaume chocolate, ana ndevu - Betty Kyallo confirms new love in her life

However, everything took a drastic turn when Betty reached her third year in high school and experienced a life-changing accident.

She was struck by a matatu (public minibus), which resulted in severe injuries and a long hospital stay.

"Nilikuwa nimeenda date plus kwa daktari. So huyu msee ako pale kwa kona karibu na Afya Center. Na mimi natoka pale Railways navuka to the other side ndio niende nyuma. Nikienda kuvuka bara bara nikachotwa na matatu...

"They pulled me from under the matatu wakanipeleka hosi. Sasa si niko hosi naendelea kupona. Huyu msee wangu akakuja. He came the first day manze akaona venye sina uso, sikuwahi muona tena,' she said.

The accident left her with facial injuries, which deeply affected her appearance. Betty's boyfriend at the time visited her in the hospital but couldn't bear the changes in her appearance. The experience left an indelible mark on both of them.

"But now I understand I am a grown-up. I think he was also traumatised coz dem wako alikuwa msupuu and now hana half of her face. Juu macho ilikuwa imeumia sometimes alikuwa anakam sikua namuona," Betty explained.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Isn’t love supposed to be gentle and kind - Betty Kyallo handles suitor

Betty Kyallo confronted a question that many individuals ponder when faced with heartbreak and abandonment amid adversity. She asked the host, "But why do you (men) often leave when things get tough?"

Despite the traumatic episode and the evident impact on her first love, Betty shared that the guy one time sent her text messages on Facebook when she was already on TV.

Lynet Okumu
