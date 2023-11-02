Betty Kyallo - I never saw my boyfriend again after near-death experience

In an interview with Obinna on November 1, Betty shared the deeply personal story of how the accident impacted her relationship and her perspective on love.

Betty Kyallo's fateful accident at 17

Betty Kyallo revealed that the accident occurred when she was just 17 years old, near the Railway Bus station.

This life-altering incident resulted in significant injuries, particularly to her face, and forced her to undergo seven surgeries to repair the damage.

The accident had profound consequences beyond the physical. Betty shared that it had a lasting impact on her first love. She described how her romantic life was flourishing until her face bore the scars from the accident.

"I fell in love. There was this guy who broke my heart, and he doesn't like me talking about this story. We started dating during our first and second years in high school, and everything was going well. We used to meet over the weekends, and we were so close," she recounted.

Betty Kyallo - I never saw my boyfriend again after the accident

However, everything took a drastic turn when Betty reached her third year in high school and experienced a life-changing accident.

She was struck by a matatu (public minibus), which resulted in severe injuries and a long hospital stay.

"Nilikuwa nimeenda date plus kwa daktari. So huyu msee ako pale kwa kona karibu na Afya Center. Na mimi natoka pale Railways navuka to the other side ndio niende nyuma. Nikienda kuvuka bara bara nikachotwa na matatu...

"They pulled me from under the matatu wakanipeleka hosi. Sasa si niko hosi naendelea kupona. Huyu msee wangu akakuja. He came the first day manze akaona venye sina uso, sikuwahi muona tena,' she said.

The accident left her with facial injuries, which deeply affected her appearance. Betty's boyfriend at the time visited her in the hospital but couldn't bear the changes in her appearance. The experience left an indelible mark on both of them.

"But now I understand I am a grown-up. I think he was also traumatised coz dem wako alikuwa msupuu and now hana half of her face. Juu macho ilikuwa imeumia sometimes alikuwa anakam sikua namuona," Betty explained.

Betty Kyallo - Why do men leave in difficult times?

Betty Kyallo confronted a question that many individuals ponder when faced with heartbreak and abandonment amid adversity. She asked the host, "But why do you (men) often leave when things get tough?"