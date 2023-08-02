Mwanaume chocolate, ana ndevu - Betty Kyallo confirms new love in her life

While she has kept her love life discreet, Betty couldn't escape questions during a recent interview with Milele FM's Ankali Ray.

The host was eager to know the details of the new man who has captured Betty's heart.

Betty playfully evaded the question, asking Ankali why he was so curious about her love life.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a chuckle, she shared only a few tidbits about her beau, describing him as a 'chocolate' man with a well-groomed beard, withholding his identity.

"Sasa unataka kumuona ufanye nini, wewe wako anaitwa nani kwanza?” she asked Anjali Ray before adding: “Ako tu, ni mwanaume, ako chocolate, na ana ndevu kiasi yake.”

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominate your favourite Business Influencer this year

Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Betty Kyallo broke up with Nick Ndeda

Betty Kyallo's past relationship with lawyer Nick Ndeda came to an end in April 2022. She revealed she was shifting her focus to expanding her business empire and taking care of her daughter Ivanna.

Betty is no stranger to public scrutiny, and after the break up she acknowledged that breakups are a natural part of life, but the spotlight tends to magnify such events for public figures like herself.

"People fall in love, and sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't. And when it doesn't, it's okay, there is nothing wrong with it.

"I think because I am a public figure, that's why it becomes a big deal, but it's a normal thing," Betty explained in a previous interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

After the break up, Betty said she found solace in being able to fully concentrate on her dreams without any distractions.

"You know when you are in a relationship, there are those rules and regulations, but I think I'm just happy being free to meet people and go crazy with my dreams," she shared.

For Betty, being single brought a renewed sense of focus and self-discovery. She enjoyed the freedom to prioritize herself and pursue her passions without compromise.

ADVERTISEMENT