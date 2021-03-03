Media Personality and business woman, Betty Mutei Kyallo her announced that she is et to launch her own clothing line dubbed BK Closet.

In posts she shared across her social media platforms, the mother of one said she has had one amazing journey being dressed by different people over the years.

Ms Kyallo went on to to say that time has finally come for her to dress beautiful Kenyan women who are working hard to be the best version of themselves.

Betty Kyallo to launch own Clothing line

"Finally! BK Closet Is HERE!!! 🎉🎉🎉 It’s been an amazing journey having different stores dress me for years and I appreciate each of them. ❤️❤️ Finally it’s time for me to dress the Beautiful Kenyan Women who are working hard to be the best they can be. Look Fierce, Make the World Your Playground! Re-introducing @bettykyallocloset," wrote Betty Kyallo.

The former K24 news anchor had hinted at launching a clothing line last year, but that did not happen as she focused more on her salon business.

After leaving K24 TV in June last year, she went on to launch her Kilimani based Flair by Betty salon and in January 2021, she launched a High-end barber shop known as Aftershave by Flair in Nairobi's Upper Hill.

Betty Kyallo has also hinted at venturing into the cosmetics business before.