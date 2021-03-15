Media Personality Betty Kyallo is asking God to give her more opportunities to fulfill her purpose on earth as she turns 32-years-old.

A thankful Ms Kyallo, expressed gratitude towards the Almighty God for the immense blessings showered upon her entire life, stating that she can’t take anything for granted.

The mother of one went on to acknowledge that things have not been easy, but she is grateful that they always work out in the end. She also mentioned that she appreciates the lessons learned in life, thanking her family, fans and friends for always supporting her.

“32 years. Grateful for the immense blessings that God has granted me my entire life. (I believe I’m Gods Favorite). Blessings of My daughter, Family, Friendship, Great Career, unwavering Entrepreneurial spirit and the good times too. It hasn't been easy but I believe nothing with a great outcome should be. ☺️

"I deeply appreciate the lessons life has taught me. Whether they were painful or smooth sailing. I know these experiences made me a better person. I have seen love. From my family who deeply support and celebrate me. I’ve also seen and felt so much love from my huge amazing fan base, they listen to me, inspire me and motivate me to become a better version of myself every day."

"I love you too. I also have seen hate. Most times underserved. But good thing I developed a seriously tough skin that made me block any negativity from my life and spaces. As I turn 32 I pray to God to give me more opportunities to fulfill my purpose on earth. To be able to employ, inspire and motivate thousands of my fellow youth who see challenges every day of their lives. I pray that I'll be a better mother to my daughter Ivanna and future babies. ☺️☺️ A great daughter, sister and friend plus overall a freaking bombshell always! Let’s pop champagne!” reads Betty Kyallo’s post.

