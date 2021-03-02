Celebrated Media Personality Betty Kyallo jot down a message of appreciation after spotting a huge Graffiti of her face on a Nairobi Matatu.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Kyallo mentioned that she is willing to take a ride in the Matatu in question with 8 of her fans as they go out for lunch.

Betty Kyallo’s reaction as she spots Huge Graffiti of her face on Nairobi Matatu (Photos)

“A BIG THANK YOU for this. I appreciate this so so much. To be loved is so so Humbling. I need a ride in it plus 8 of my fans we go for a lunch. Any hotel within Nairobi that would like to host us holla at me,” shared Betty Kyallo.

Ms Kyallo’s appreciation attracted lots of lovely comments from her fans, who showered her with praises of how she is loved.

Reactions

zesli_ “You’re dearly loved for being You... you inspire, encourage, bless and love others as well...🔥”

_brunolee “Weeeeeeeeee na Mimi nimekueka kwa nyumba yangu😍😍😍”

robertkaronei “Sa mgn mi nmekuweka wallpaper kwa phone🙌🙌”

mungai2256 “Lunch am in babe ❤️”

verizon254 “Manze bigup to the artist,.wow🔥🔥🔥🔥”

terryalex_ “I am ur biggest Fun, kindly choose m😍”

n.g.a.i.r_e “ni mimi hapa back left😂😂 your fan🙌”

atieno7588 “Am here darling 😍😍😍”

daughter_leonard “Some people are just genuine great ART 🔥🔥🔥”

vidversalke2 “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Fuego Mkuu ❤️❤️❤️count me in Betty kindly”

kairu_nexus “Hapo kwa ride ndo nataka sana😂😂🙌❤️🔥”

wanguwinnie “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I'm your biggest fun”

demagwan “How do we get the ride betty? 😁”

gikeno_joy_ndurere “Beautiful❤️. I want that ride with you @bettymuteikyallo 😍”

babumenosilver “It looks awesome💯✔️”

joyridamum “Na husisahau kelitu kaitu ,kasweet kaseo mwa ,inya ivanna ,murembo ula ndambuaaa,,,,😂Aii majina mzuri imeisha we tu Bora uniite kwa bongi”