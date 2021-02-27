It’s another week that has been flooded with lots of political occurrences and stories about the Coronavirus pandemic. That notwithstanding, #PulseUhondoMtaani, your favorite Friday segment is here to let you in, on what you might have missed on the entertainment corridors.

Let’s, get down to the business of the day;

Betty Kyallo announces TV Comeback as she shows up at KTN

Betty Kyallo at KTN

Celebrated Media Personality Betty Kyallo hinted on a possible TV comeback, if her Thursday photos at Standard Group is anything to go by.

Ms Kyallo shared a number of photos while at KTN premises, announcing that’s she will be back on our TV screens on March 7th, 2021.

However, the TV girl did not divulge into details of her TV comeback; weather she will be hosting a show or coming back as a news anchor.

“She’s back! Told You It Wasn’t For Long💯, I Am So BLESSED. GRATEFUL TO GOD. March 7th🔥🔥🔥 #Infinity♾

Dressed by @bettykyallocloset” reads Betty Kyallo’s post.

Ms Kyallo announcement left a section of her followers and fans excited, with many stating that they can’t wait to see her back to where here journey in media started.

Betty parted ways Mediamax owned station K24 back in May last year after two years.

Model Ella confirms Breakup with Joe Jowie Irungu

Ella with Joe Jowie

Model Eleanor Musangi Ndambo alias Ella confirmed breakup with singer Joe Jowie Irungu.

In a confession made to Blogger Edgar Obare, Ms Ella disclosed that their relationship ended amicably last year. In her explanation, the model said that she doesn’t want to be tied to Jowie’s story anymore and that’s why she has decided to make their breakup public.

“We ended our relationship both professionally and personally…we are no longer together. I believe God brought me to his life for purpose and I did my task. Jowie has changed a lot for better and I no longer want to be tied to his life story.

I have my dreams I want to pursue as a mom professional model and various other things in life that come my way” said Ella in part.

She went on to admit that she lied about being married to Joe Irungu, with the aim of protecting him after he was released from prison.

"I lied about being married to protect Jowie for legal reasons because as of his court release he was allowed to stay within his location which is his parents’ home in Nakuru. If you can recall the court had refused to give him bail stating he had no permanent place of residence. So when I took him to my house”. added Ella.

Ella's confession on breakup with Joe Jowie

Ella added that; “I lied too that he is the father to my daughter which he is not, for his own safety, in case he’s seen in public with my child. I truly helped Jowie with a clean heart out of compassion for the broken stare found him in, I wanted to cheer him that there’s more to life over his mistakes as well".

The mother of one went on to state that “…Jowie has never corrupted or taken advantage of me whatsoever that am aware of and I freely let him live life like a free man. I believe he is in a better place now and I don’t want my life to keep getting tied to him over my past or people having it look like he owes me anything. We parted ways in December last year".

Jowie and Ella came out as lovers back in August during an interview on Bonga na Jalas. Across check on their social media pages, indicates that they have already deleted all the photos they ever took together.

Fast-rising DJ Star Boy dies in grisly Road Accident

Fast-rising DJ Star Boy dies in grisly Road Accident

Fast-rising Kenyan Disk Jockey Kennedy Munene Kaburu alias DJ Star Boy perished in a grisly road accident that occurred on Sunday.

Reports indicate the young DJ was transporting Miraa, when the Toyota Hilux he was driving got involved in an accident, leading to his death.

An obituary seen by Pulse Live indicates that the road accident happened along Meru-Maua Road.

His burial ceremony is set to take place on February, 26th, 2021 at their home in Taai Village, Kagwampungu.

Mourning the death of her boyfriend, Claire Asley (Instagram name), wrote;

“Aauuww my love‼️ I will surely miss you❤️ I love you from the deepest part of my heart and I’ll always do❤️ You made us all so happy. Sleep well my love ❤️♾ Till we meet again❤️♾”

I am the Best Songwriter & Lyricist of this Generation- Nadia Mukami

Singer Nadia Mukami

Singer Nadia Mukami sparked a heated debate on Twitter after crowning herself as the best song writer and Lyricist of this Generation.

In a number of tweets, the Kolo hit maker, called for introduction of songwriter of the Year Awards, stating that there is need to shift the focus to the power of the pen.

“I am the Best Songwriter/ Lyricist of this Generation!!

Why Dont we have songwriter of the Year in Awards!!? We need to shift Focus to The Power of the Pen!!?” tweeted Nadia Mukami.

The songstress went on to state that she is happy to have ignited a conversation on song writing in the music industry.

“I am happy to have sparked a Conversation on Songwriting! Am trending, Am calling upon all Award Shows to have a Category on Songwriter of the Year! Do you know that so many Songwriters are Not even Singers!! Let’s create a Norm of appreciating them!! Tag all award shows!!!” said Nadia Mukami.

Following Ms Mukami’s bold statement on her song writing skills, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), joined the conversation with everyone trying hard to have his or her opinion heard.

A section agreed with Ms Mukami’s words while others opted to differ stating that they are not consumers of her music.

DJ Mo and wife Size 8 build luxury mansion for their parents (Video)

DJ Mo and Size 8

Renowned Gospel Deejay, DJ Mo and his wife, gospel musician Size 8 have unveiled the home they have built for the parents.

In a video posted on Instagram, DJ Mo, says that their friends thought the house was for them but the couple clarified that they were glad to set the standard for their parents.

“Daddy and mum this is a small gift to just honor you, say thank you for everything because when you are happy we get blessed .Kuna mabeste who thought it’s ours ... hapana Lazima standard zingekuwa for our parents ... @size8reborn. Sneak preview of the gift .Thank you @diamondlightinginteriors for dope lighting And @floorsolutionskenya for sorting out the floor corner to corner... kameweza ama aje ?” wrote DJ Mo.

Harmonize surprises his new girlfriend with brand new Car

Harmonize and his girlfriend Frida Kajala

Konde Music Worldwide CEO, Harmonize has gifted his new girlfriend Frida Kajala Masanja a brand new Toyota crown, weeks after going public with their affair.

On Thursday, Konde Boy shared videos via his Intsa-stories presenting his car gift to Kajala, who was got unaware while leaving the Gym.

In the videos, the All Night hit-maker could be heard requesting Kajala to accept his ‘Small’ gift, promising that more goodies will be coming her way as their love continue to blossom.

“This is your Car Baby Take it. This is my small gift to you” Harmonize says in the video.

The Konde Gang President introduced Kajala to the public on February, 12, months after being dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.

Since going public, the two have already, gotten neck tattoos bearing initials of each other’s name.

Singer willy Paul introduces his two Baby Mamas to the world

Willy Paul with his Baba Mamas

Controversial singer Willy Paul has finally introduced his two Baby Mamas to the world, with a special message to each one of them.

Pozze used social media (Instagram), to express gratitude towards his baby mamas, saluting them for giving him two adorable kids.

Appreciating the mother of his first born son Pozze wrote; “A very big thank you to mama Damian, thank you for giving me a son King Damian.. this is my sons mother...”.

The Njiwa hit-maker went on to also thank his Mzungu baby mama, whom they have a daughter together named Sonya.

“A very big thank you to mama SONYA, thank you for giving me a beautiful daughter. This is my daughter's mother. 💘 💘” wrote Willy Paul.

The Baby Mamas introduction come hours after the singer unveiled the face of his son Damian Radido Opondo for the first after hiding him from the public eye for over 2 years.

Even if it ends in tears are they your tears- Zari fires back at critics again

Stunning photos of Zari and her new Bae ‘Dark Stallion”

Socialite Zari Hassan is still up in arms with critics who have been talking ill of her new relationship, with a man she has nicknamed the Dark Stallion.

In a post, Ms Hassan once again retaliated that she doesn’t care if her new affair will end in tears, because she is ready to call for an after party.

She went on to call out netizens who hate seeing others happy.

“Even if it ends in tears are they your tears? Well will have an after tears party. People surely love misery; you simply hate seeing others happy. Well it’s all good to me” wrote Zari Hassan.

This is not the first time, the mother of five is fighting off critics over her new relationships. Just the other day, she mentioned that she doesn't care if the relationship will last or not, but she is already having a good time.

"Most miserable people will want to see you in their WhatsApp group. Don't count me in that category a beg. I refuse to be one of you. Happiness lives here. If it ends in tears let it, what will you as a person lose?" wrote Zari Hassan.

The mother of five went public with her new relationship on Valentine’s Day, by unveiling the face of her “Dark Stallion” for the first time.

American singer Beyoncé surprises Elsa Majimbo with special Gift

Elsa Majimbo Gets Gift From Beyonce

Comedian Elsa Majimbo is in jubilation after receiving a special gift from America singer Beyoncé.

On Monday, Ms Majimbo shared photos and videos unboxing a gift she had received from Beyoncé off her latest collection dubbed Ivy Park.

“BEYONCÉ!!! ICY PARK !! WE ARE NOT THE SAME!😭💗💗💗 thank you so much @beyonce @adidas @weareivypark !!!!” shared Elsa Majimbo.

Ms Majimbo’s special package from Beyoncé, arrived hours after she changed her Twitter Profile picture to bear a screen shot of her conversation with singer Rihanna.

“I WILL NEVER CHANGE MY PROFILE PICTURE. PERIOD” shared Majimbo.

She went on to also shared a handwritten card she received from Rihanna; “Riri sent me this letter at the beginning of my career and has given me immense support and good advice. You know how much I adore you, have an Amazing and incredible birthday. Sending you great love. Happy Birthday @rihanna!!!”.

The young comedian has been scaling new heights every day and just the other day, she also announced her partnership with Valentino, an Italian luxury fashion house.

Huddah Monroe Clears the air on alleged Beef with Tanasha Donna

Huddah Monroe

Socialite Huddah Monroe has come out to clear the air over alleged beef with singer Tanasha Donna, stating that she only envy extremely successful women.

“Stop Creating beef where there is None. There is no single woman in Kenya or the whole of Africa who is my competition that I can hate or envy.

I only envy extremely successful women; not even envy, I admire. There is no woman my age or younger in Africa who would intimidate me enough to hate on her. Get your facts right” wrote Huddah Monroe

The Huddah Cosmetics CEO added;

“Stop putting women against each other for your entertainment. I have been talking about followers for months. Comparing the whole world.

Y’all who follow me know I have said this too a million times. Another woman success (Not number of followers). Is my motivation. It shows that me too I can get there. Be happy for others achievements in life, (again not numbers of follower’s coz that doesn’t pay bills) and you will soon be there” added Ms Monroe.

Huddah’s statement comes at a time she had been accused of hating on Tanasha Donna after becoming the first Kenyan female artiste with most followers on Instagram.

Pascal Tokodi speaks out as KOT lecture him on what he should have told Uhuru

Pascal Tokodi

Actor and musician Pascal Tokodi has caused a stir on social media after posting a video of him on an encounter with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The video shows the President walking along State House Road on a stroll and the actor calls out to the President to watch ‘Selina’, a show he stars in.

The Head of State, who appears to be smiling, responds by saying that he has actually watched the show.

However, most Kenyans were quick to condemn him for not asking more ‘serious’ questions while some commended him for plugging his hustle and not asking for handouts.

Moments later, Tokodi posted a reaction video to the views of those criticizing him saying” Watu wanasema sijui ningeongelea curfew, sijui all these other things…lakini hiyo 15 seconds mimi niliona nijitetee…”

He went on to add that he saw an opportunity to plug his show and seized the moment.

Tokodi goes on to joke, “Watu wamemeet the president wanapark wapi Nairobi” while showing off his various awards from acting.

He further adds, “Ata muniite mshamba President amesema anawatch Selina...From now on mniite Mr.Sir. Pascal Tokodi.”

Firirinda is the kind of content we want- Ezekiel Mutua

Media houses are destroying our children with dirty content – Ezekiel Mutua

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua has endorsed trendy Kikuyu song 'Firirinda' saying its the kind of content they advocate for.

In a tweet, Mutua explained 'Firirinda' is a traditional song that depicts the warmth and joy of welcoming visitors, hence being endorsed by KFCB for consumption by people of all ages.

“FIRIRINDA (Free rinda) is the kind of content we want. It's a nice traditional song based in Kenya's culture. The song is approved by KFCB for consumption by people of all ages. It depicts the warmth and joy of welcoming visitors (the African way)!” reads Mutua tweet.

The song Firirinda has been a trending topic in Kenya, especially on Twitter exactly 35 years after its release. The song was sang by Dick Munyonyi.

Munyonyi released Firirinda 35 years ago and nobody took notice until last week when journalist Jeff Kuria shared it on social media and it has so far taken the internet by storm.

On February 23rd Murang’a MCA’s also danced to Firirinda after passing the BBI Bill.

The benga musician (Dick Munyonyi) began his career in 1971 and he even had the golden chance of performing at President Uhuru Kenyatta's wedding in 1989.

Mejja’s new tune gets played at NBA games in US & Kenyans can’t keep calm

Mejja

On Wednesday, Kenyans woke up to the news of Mejja’s new tune #Siskii being played during America’s National Basketball Association (NBA) games and they could not keep calm.

Mejja put up a short video of his song playing at the Dallas Mavericks Basketball court, saluting Poizon Ivy the DJ (Kenyan roots) for always supporting Kenyan music in the US.

#Siskii Playing On Dallas Mavs Game Big Up @poizonivythedj For Supporting Genge Music In The US Always” shared Mejja.

All the speakers and fans at the Dallas Mavericks Basketball court had an opportunity to experience the Kenyan sound after the DJ of the night travelled to East Africa to sample Mejja’s Siskii.

Poizon Ivy the DJ (Kenyan roots), is an official DJ for Dallas Mavericks, and she has been making sure the world gets to experience the Kenyan sound.

In December 2018, she also played King Kaka’s Dundaing, an act that got the Kaka Empire CEO excited.