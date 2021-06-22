Betty Kyallo's Sweet Message as Daughter Turns 7

Betty and her daughter, Ivanna, had a beautiful party in the build up to her birthday complete with a photoshoot.

In her message, the Flair by Betty CEO dotted on her lovely daughter, acknowledging her baby daddy, Dennis Okari, Ivanna’s dad.

“Happy birthday my dear child Ivanna! Oh how I love you and cherish you! How you bring sunshine to my life! How you are a light in our world. I love you so much baby @ivannatheentertainer you are the only one in a million! Happy 7th Birthday sweetheart. Daddy and I Cherish you.

Styled by @the_undisputed_womanPhotographer @paulace7Studio @studio3keHeadband @beehbags_accessories

Ivanna’s Emotional 6th

Ivanna had been ill for most of 2019 so when her birthday rolled up in 2020, her parents were grateful to have their daughter well again.

In a video on Betty’s YouTube channel, ‘Betty Kyallo Lately’, the mother of one sobbed as she recounted the events.

“I woke up one-day last year and she couldn´t walk. The next day she could not talk, she couldn’t eat, she couldn’t sit…it just went downhill for so long before I even knew what was wrong. I always looked at her bed whenever I came home from the hospital and I always wondered if she will ever come home to her bed,” a teary Betty said.

Also present during the birthday was Okari who took a knee as he praised his little girl.