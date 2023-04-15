Sauti Sol star Bien shades MCSK for low payments

Bien shared a screenshot of the M-Pesa message from MCSK, sarcastically flaunting that he is now rich after receiving the small sum.

The singer also mentioned Khaligraph Jones and humorously asked what other artists, especially new ones in the game, had received.

“Let the weekend begin. I’m rich bi***!!!!! Where the ho** at. We balling out of control this weekend.

“Your number 1 artist has been paid royalties. I can only imagine what upcoming artists like Khaligraph Jones are getting. Dm with today’s plan,” Bien wrote.

Khaligraph Jones didn't take Bien's statement lightly and responded by saying that Bien was poor since the M-Pesa balance indicated that there was nothing in the wallet prior to the MCSK transaction.

However, Bien didn't let it go and got back at Khaligraph by saying that he usually doesn't transact with M-Pesa for security reasons.

On Instagram, various people have had different reactions to the news, with some questioning whether the Sh14K royalties will be divided among the three members of the Sauti Sol band.

Instagram reactions

jaba_ya_chwani4 Artists out here are receiving huge figures from their albums...wewe unakuja kupost just 14k.... Kenyan artists please grow up sometimes.

mcatricky Hio Total Kitty yenu nyote kwa hesabu ya haraka ni kama inakuaga KES 27423 Per year per sharing ! Can’t this issue be addressed once and for all??

alex_mwakideu Hiyo ni yako pekee yako ama mnagawa Sauti Sol yote?

jahmrick Wamekuokoaaa ulikuwa huna kitu mpesa anyway niokolee hiyo 34 ya juu nikule githeri ya 20 lunch alafu 10 nibuy sukuma paleivo jioni.

malack_254 @bienaimesol What happened to Isabella? Remind her the stars look beautiful outside She can tag a friend too for @khaligraph_jones

evemwikalishoray This is an improvement. Si you got 2500 last year? Congratulations for your promotion.

l.o.u.d_whisper Lakini Bien na Khaligraph hukua na comedy noma kushinda simple boy.

