Radio 47 presenter Billy Miya eyes 101 learners in move to give back to society

Amos Robi

This project represents Billy Miya's initial step in his mission to give back to society.

Radio 47 Presenter Billy Miya

Radio 47 Drive Show presenter Billy Miya has taken a significant step in giving back to the community through his philanthropic venture aimed at empowering underprivileged students preparing to sit for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

Miya, through his foundation, the Miya Foundation, has initiated a fundraising campaign to provide essential materials and resources to support disadvantaged candidates as they approach their final examinations.

Despite being in existence for only a year, the Miya Foundation has already identified 101 students who will receive the foundation's support during the crucial examination period.

These students have faced numerous challenges in their educational journey, prompting Miya and his foundation to step in and offer assistance.

"Wanafunzi watakua wanafanya mtihani wao wa darasa la nane na wengi wamesoma kwa njia ambazo si za sawa, Miya Foundation imeidentify wanafunzi 101 ambao itawasaidia kufanya mtihani wao katika mazingara bora tunakuomba uwe part of the foundation uwasaidie wanafunzi hawa," Miya appealed.

Miya's dedication to uplifting the educational prospects of underprivileged students reflects his commitment to fostering a more equitable and accessible educational environment for all.

As the foundation's project gains traction, Miya has expressed his intent to pursue further initiatives to benefit the community.

Billy Miya has had an impressive radio career which has seen him work with top radio stations among them Pwani FM, Baraka FM, Radio Maisha, Milele FM and currently Radio 47 which is new in the block.

The 2023 KCPE examination timetable, released by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), outlines the exam schedule for this year's candidates.

The examinations are scheduled to commence on Friday, October 27, 2023, and conclude on Wednesday, November 01, 2023.

Candidates will be tested on various subjects, including Mathematics, English, Science, Swahili, Social Studies, and Religious Education, as outlined in the timetable.

To ensure a seamless examination process, KNEC has advised candidates to be present at their designated examination centres 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
