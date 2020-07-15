Radio Maisha presenter Billy Miya has opened up on his battle with kidney stones, an experience he had not many years ago.

While speaking exclusively to Pulse Live, the Maisha Jioni presenter said that he first noticed something wasn't okay with him when he felt a sharp continuous pain below his belly.

This according to him happened while he was at a police station where he had been called to settle a matter that was pending.

Radio Maisha presenter Billy Miya

Mr. Miya then decided to check himself into a AAR Healthcare Centre as the pain persisted and after some tests, he was referred to another hospital where it was established that the pain was caused by Kidney stones.

The Radio presenter went on to mention that at the hospital, he had to undergo a laser operation to stop the pain, and was admitted for a week, as he waited for full recovery.

“I had an appointment with the police, so on reaching the police station I experienced very sharp pains in succession just below my belly, when I couldn’t take it anymore I drove myself to AAR where they referred me to a hospital where I got diagnosed with kidney stones. I stayed in the hospital for a week after going through laser operation,” said Billy Miya.

Mbaruk Mwalimu and Billy Miya

In the interview with Pulse Live, Miya also talked about among other things his career as a radio presenter and how bumpy his journey to Radio Maisha was.

He also talked about his family.

