Charles Ouda's biography: Acting career, awards, engagement to Ciru Muriuki & key projects

He got an opportunity to study at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and moved New York in 2014 in pursuit of his dreams.

In the US, he got to work with some celebrity award-winning actors, who were both teachers and classmates including Mauricio Bustamante (Little Men), Paul Calderon (Pulp Fiction, Boardwalk Empire).

Admitting that his career in acting was planned, Ouda shared that he found his footing in acting straight from high school without going to university.

“I am Nairobi born and bred. Grew up like any other middle class kid in Nairobi. Unfortunately (or fortunately), I never got the opportunity to attend university. I jumped straight into the industry right out of high school.” Ouda revealed in a past interview.

His first performance was at the Kenya National Theatre in 'Lwanda, Man of Stone'.

From there, his eyes were on bigger things, growing his brand and impacting lives through his career and becoming a household name in the entertainment industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Gracing the screens on 'Better Days', Ouda was destined for greatness and it was only a matter of time before he expanded his scope and began winning awards in major projects that he was involved in.

His involvement in Makutano Junction opened more doors as soon afterwards, the company that produced the award-winning show approached Ouda to write a segment of Know Zone before requesting him to present the show.

He also had a stint on Tusker Project Fame as a coach explaining that he took up the role to make a difference but and ended up making money too.

His magic touch and writing credits came to life on TV screens through shows such as 'Changing Times' which aired on KTN, 'Higher Learning', 'Changes' and 'Mali' which aired on NTV.

Recent projects featuring Charles Ouda include 'Twende', 'Salem' and 'Crime & Justice,' further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and accomplished artist.

Decorated career

He also left a mark in the music scene, writing songs for the Coca Cola PopStars group, SEMA.

Ouda co-wrote the song 'Fire in your Kiss' on the group’s album 'Mwewe'.

He also released his single, 'Superstar', recorded with the legendary Dan Aceda.

Pulse Live Kenya

His Linked-in profile summarizes his exploits as an “Experienced Script Writer with a demonstrated history of working in the performing arts industry. Skilled in Video, Film, Documentaries, Event Management, and Theatre. Strong arts and design professional graduated from The Lee Strasberg Theatre And Film Institute.”

“Award winning director for his films Who Are You? (2016 Asian American Film Lab 72 Hour Shoot Out Best Director), Waiting Room (2017 Best Shorts Competition Award of Merit, NYC Indie Film Awards Platinum Award, Best Actress and Best Director) and Count It Out (2017 Best Shorts Competition Award of Merit and NYC Indie Film Awards Platinum Award)” Reads his profile on LinkedIn.

In 2023, Ouda took his relationship with media personality and former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki to the next level with the pair getting engaged.

She took to her Instagram page to reveal her engagement to the actor, marking a new chapter in her life.

The late Charles Ouda and his fiancée Ciru Muriuki Pulse Live Kenya

Besides their engagement, Ciru and Charles have joined forces to create a podcast titled 'The Undiscovered Podcast.'

Untimely demise at 38

He breathed his last on Saturday, February 3, 2024 aged 38.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family of Charles ‘Charlie’ J. Ouda and Ciru Muriuki inform you of his passing on the night of February 3, 2024. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend. Charlie was 38 years old.

