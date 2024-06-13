The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I've had moments when am genuinely scared - Blessing Lung'aho on his struggles & fears

Lynet Okumu

Blessing Lung'aho opens up about the challenges and fears he faces, and the impact of social media on his life, revealing moments when he nearly felt like giving up.

Actor Blessing Lung’aho
Actor Blessing Lung’aho
  • Kenyan actor Blessing Lung'aho opens up about his challenges and fears
  • He shares moments when he doubted his abilities as an actor and felt like giving up
  • Blessing discusses the impact of social media on his life, both positive and negative

Recommended articles

Kenyan actor Blessing Lung'aho has shared a rare glimpse into his vulnerable side.

During a conversation with Kui Ndirangu on Reel Talk KE, father of two discussed the challenges and fears he faces on set, revealing moments when he nearly felt like giving up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blessing Lung'aho, known for his powerful performances, spoke about times when he questioned his abilities as an actor.

Actor Blessing Lung'aho ( Instagram)
Actor Blessing Lung'aho ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

He described receiving scripts that made him doubt his talent and contemplate whether he was fit for the roles.

"I got a script for a show and I knew I wasn't good enough to be in this one. I felt like I couldn't do this," he admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's out. It's on Volume. I was like, what can I do? I've had those moments not just once. Like I'd get a character and be like wait! The character in Volume is in two things. How do I make this memorable? In my actor's chat, that is the thing I wrote down. How do I remember this guy?" he questioned.

These moments of self-doubt were not isolated. Blessing also shared his fears about an upcoming show called Untying Kantai. "I got the script and I was like yooh! I don't have enough in me to do this. Should I just end it now? So I've had those moments."

Actor Blessing Lung'aho ( Instagram)
Actor Blessing Lung'aho ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The ex-fiancé' to actress Jackie Matubia acknowledged that these feelings were often a result of imposter syndrome. "They are moments of full-on attack from the imposter syndrome... But the moment you start, God kinda reminds you that I already got this one sorted out, just keep going."

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the importance of persistence and faith, noting that even in the face of fear, continuing to move forward is crucial.

Blessing also discussed the significant impact social media has had on his life, both positively and negatively.

"Social media has been the best lesson I've had to learn because people, especially in my support system, were forcing me to learn something called self-validation," he explained. "It doesn't matter what a stranger on the internet says, you have to be able to tell yourself. If I don't know my worth then I won't get it from anyone else."

Actor Blessing Lung’aho
Actor Blessing Lung’aho Actor Blessing Lung’aho Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jackie Matubia tight-lipped on alleged break up with Blessing Lung'aho

He shared a valuable lesson about courage, stating, "I've learned that you don't get courage before you do the thing. You do the thing, then courage finds you midway."

Social media has also served as a platform for Blessing to showcase his work. "People get to watch my work in snippets because some of them don't have access to Showmax or Netflix," he noted, highlighting how social media bridges the gap for audiences who may not have access to traditional streaming services.

Blessing Lung'aho's openness about his vulnerabilities and fears serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-belief and resilience.

Follow Pulse Kenya for more in-depth information about the everyday life of actors while on and off set!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I may not have fulfilled my duties as your dad, forgive me - Jahmby Koikai's dad

I may not have fulfilled my duties as your dad, forgive me - Jahmby Koikai's dad

Rise & rise of Elias Makori in 32-year career at Nation Media Group

Rise & rise of Elias Makori in 32-year career at Nation Media Group

I've had moments when am genuinely scared - Blessing Lung'aho on his struggles & fears

I've had moments when am genuinely scared - Blessing Lung'aho on his struggles & fears

Flaqo finally reveals Keranta's whereabouts after weeks of speculation

Flaqo finally reveals Keranta's whereabouts after weeks of speculation

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Should you inform parents when getting married? What we can learn from Vera Sidika

Should you inform parents when getting married? What we can learn from Vera Sidika

Betty Bayo's bold message after ex-husband Kanyari prayed for their reunion

Betty Bayo's bold message after ex-husband Kanyari prayed for their reunion

Why J Blessing prefers keeping a partner over marrying a wife

Why J Blessing prefers keeping a partner over marrying a wife

Sarah Hassan’s reaction to the kiss scene with Abel Mutua on 'Tahidi High'

Sarah Hassan’s reaction to the kiss scene with Abel Mutua on 'Tahidi High'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian singer Zuchu

Millions it will cost Diamond Platnumz to fund Zuchu's breast augmentation

Jackie Matubia ( Instagram )

Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Madtraxx and his wife Salma Hussein

Madtraxx on the spot after wife's allegations of domestic abuse [Photos]

Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa

Doctor's error that caused delay in cancer diagnosis for Annastacia Mukabwa