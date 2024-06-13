I've had moments when am genuinely scared - Blessing Lung'aho on his struggles & fears

Kenyan actor Blessing Lung'aho has shared a rare glimpse into his vulnerable side.

During a conversation with Kui Ndirangu on Reel Talk KE, father of two discussed the challenges and fears he faces on set, revealing moments when he nearly felt like giving up.

Blessing Lung'aho talks about times when he almost gave up acting

Blessing Lung'aho, known for his powerful performances, spoke about times when he questioned his abilities as an actor.

He described receiving scripts that made him doubt his talent and contemplate whether he was fit for the roles.

"I got a script for a show and I knew I wasn't good enough to be in this one. I felt like I couldn't do this," he admitted.

"It's out. It's on Volume. I was like, what can I do? I've had those moments not just once. Like I'd get a character and be like wait! The character in Volume is in two things. How do I make this memorable? In my actor's chat, that is the thing I wrote down. How do I remember this guy?" he questioned.

These moments of self-doubt were not isolated. Blessing also shared his fears about an upcoming show called Untying Kantai. "I got the script and I was like yooh! I don't have enough in me to do this. Should I just end it now? So I've had those moments."

Blessing Lung'aho battling imposter syndrome

The ex-fiancé' to actress Jackie Matubia acknowledged that these feelings were often a result of imposter syndrome. "They are moments of full-on attack from the imposter syndrome... But the moment you start, God kinda reminds you that I already got this one sorted out, just keep going."

He emphasised the importance of persistence and faith, noting that even in the face of fear, continuing to move forward is crucial.

Social Media's impact on Blessing Lung'aho's life

Blessing also discussed the significant impact social media has had on his life, both positively and negatively.

"Social media has been the best lesson I've had to learn because people, especially in my support system, were forcing me to learn something called self-validation," he explained. "It doesn't matter what a stranger on the internet says, you have to be able to tell yourself. If I don't know my worth then I won't get it from anyone else."

He shared a valuable lesson about courage, stating, "I've learned that you don't get courage before you do the thing. You do the thing, then courage finds you midway."

Social media has also served as a platform for Blessing to showcase his work. "People get to watch my work in snippets because some of them don't have access to Showmax or Netflix," he noted, highlighting how social media bridges the gap for audiences who may not have access to traditional streaming services.

Blessing Lung'aho's openness about his vulnerabilities and fears serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-belief and resilience.