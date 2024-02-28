The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Matubia's reply to queries on relationship & co-parenting status with Blessing

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia responds to questions about her relationship with baby daddy Blessing Lung'aho & their co-parenting arrangement

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia
Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia has chosen to remain tight-lipped about her relationship with fellow actor and baby daddy Blessing Lung'aho.

Recommended articles

Despite their once-public romance, both Jackie and Blessing have refrained from discussing the reasons behind their separation after nearly eight months.

During an interview with a local media house on February 27, Matubia was confronted with questions about the status of her co-parenting relationship with Blessing Lung'aho.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been almost two years tangu upate mtoto wako wa pili na Blessing Lung'aho na at some point mkakuja mkaachana, so are you guys co-parenting ama namna gani?" the interviewer questioned.

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia
Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jackie Matubia speaks on Blessing Lung'aho's new romance

Despite being almost two years since the birth of their child Zendaya, Matubia evaded the question, opting for a vague response.

"Next," Jackie answered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho were once hailed as a social media power couple, often celebrated for their apparent happiness and compatibility.

Their relationship began in February 2021, and for two years, they portrayed the epitome of the couple's goals.

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia
Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Someone marry this woman - Jackie Matubia calls on potential suitors to make their move

ADVERTISEMENT

However, rumours of their breakup surfaced shortly after celebrating their second dating anniversary in early 2023.

The couple welcomed a daughter together, marking significant milestones in their relationship.

During Blessing's birthday celebration in April 2022, he proposed to Matubia in a memorable event that hinted at an impending wedding.

Past photo of actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho
Past photo of actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Pulse Live Kenya

Blessing's unwavering support for Matubia was evident, particularly during her debut on the Salem TV series, where he publicly expressed his admiration and love for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lung'aho first introduced his babe in a video promoting a pool party, where he affectionately referred to her using pet names.

The video showcased the couple, with Lung'aho dressed in all white and his partner, clad in a bikini, seated beside him.

Blessing Lung'aho and his new babe Irene
Blessing Lung'aho and his new babe Irene Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate post, Lung'aho shared glimpses of him and his new woman. The actor, dressed in a black suit and white shirt, was seen escorting his partner, adorned in a white dress, to a waiting car.

The images portrayed a sense of happiness and companionship between the couple.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Isaboke Nyakundi discloses call behind abrupt halt of 'Shamba la Wanyama' show

Isaboke Nyakundi discloses call behind abrupt halt of 'Shamba la Wanyama' show

Zari reacts after hubby Shakib accepts Sh146K to share secrets about her

Zari reacts after hubby Shakib accepts Sh146K to share secrets about her

Jackie Matubia's reply to queries on relationship & co-parenting status with Blessing

Jackie Matubia's reply to queries on relationship & co-parenting status with Blessing

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine

I hate feeling helpless - Abel Mutua on why he'll never impregnate Judy again

I hate feeling helpless - Abel Mutua on why he'll never impregnate Judy again

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

Will Sauti Sol perform in Solfest 2024? Organisers clarify as diehard tickets sell out

Will Sauti Sol perform in Solfest 2024? Organisers clarify as diehard tickets sell out

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Johana performing exocirsm

Preacher behind viral exorcism video defends actions

Eve Mungai

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

From left: Kayet Orwa & Colloblue, Klaus & Miss Njagi, Klaus & Nasieku

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

Diddy is accused of rape and engaging with a minor, amongst other claims [Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt]

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him