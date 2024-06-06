The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Jackie Matubia discloses why she asked her ex-partner to leave her house

Jackie Matubia ( Instagram )
Jackie Matubia ( Instagram )
  • Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia reveals why she asked her ex-partner to leave her house
  • Fans speculate that she was referring to her second baby daddy, Blessing Lung’aho
  • She felt emotional distance when her partner called her 'mama nani' instead of her baby's name.

Recommended articles

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia is once again in the spotlight following her latest remarks about an ex.

While appearing on Pulse Live Kenya’s story time segment 'I Knew I Didn’t Like Him When...', Jackie revealed the moments that made her realise she was not fond of her partner at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Jackie, the turning point came when she woke up one day and told her partner to leave her house.

"I knew I didn't like him when I told him to wake up and leave my house because I mean, I am Miss Independent," she shared.

Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram)
Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram) Actress Jackie Matubia (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ukuta huwa inarespond kweli? Matubia on why she doesn't speak with 2nd baby daddy

Although she did not mention the name of the person she was referring to, fans quickly speculated that she was talking about her second baby daddy, Blessing Lung’aho.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before officially announcing their breakup, fans had already suspected that Jackie and Blessing were no longer together.

Rumours swirled that Jackie had asked Blessing to leave her house after his photos disappeared from the walls. In May 2023, Jackie shared a video of her exquisite living room.

One of her fans noted that something was missing and pointed it out. Previously, photos of the family of four adorned the walls, but only two were left.

Actress Jackie Matubia
Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jackie Matubia speaks on Blessing Lung'aho's new romance

The before and after comparison showed that Blessing's photos were removed, leaving only Jackie and her eldest daughter's pictures.

Jackie also shared another moment that made her realize her partner did not like her. "I knew he didn’t like me when he called me 'mama nani'... Yaani nimekuzalia mtoto alafu unaniita 'mama nani.' Yaani hadi jina ya mtoto wako umesahau jina ya mtoto wako. That’s how much you hate me?" she revealed.

This statement highlights the emotional distance and lack of affection she felt from her partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie Matubia's life has often been under public scrutiny, and her relationships have been a topic of interest for many fans. Her openness about her personal experiences provides a glimpse into the challenges she has faced.

The actress has two children and has navigated the complexities of co-parenting and public perception with resilience.

Jackie and Blessing Lung’aho’s relationship was closely followed by fans and the media. The two shared many moments on social media, and their relationship seemed strong initially.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as with many relationships, there were underlying issues that eventually led to their separation.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Quiver owner reacts as manager is accused of harassing female staff [Video]

Quiver owner reacts as manager is accused of harassing female staff [Video]

Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Fans express concern for Actress Star Chebet after mysterious posts

Fans express concern for Actress Star Chebet after mysterious posts

Millions it will cost Diamond Platnumz to fund Zuchu's breast augmentation

Millions it will cost Diamond Platnumz to fund Zuchu's breast augmentation

Citizen TV's Finance Bill discussion leaves Njugush trending

Citizen TV's Finance Bill discussion leaves Njugush trending

Final curtain for 'Becky' as Jiffy unveils new show

Final curtain for 'Becky' as Jiffy unveils new show

Chiki Kuruka silences Ankali Ray gossip with Bien's 5 recent achievements

Chiki Kuruka silences Ankali Ray gossip with Bien's 5 recent achievements

Joyce Gituro momentarily confused as son Jakes teams with Lotan for on-air surprise

Joyce Gituro momentarily confused as son Jakes teams with Lotan for on-air surprise

Eric Omondi: Kenyans have an absent dad & a cheap 'Judas'

Eric Omondi: Kenyans have an absent dad & a cheap 'Judas'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor

Actress Foi Wambui

Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai

5 Jahmby Koikai mixes with Selector Technix that will cement her legacy