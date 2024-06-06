Jackie Matubia finally reveals reason she kicked ex-partner out [Video]

Kenyan actress Jackie Matubia is once again in the spotlight following her latest remarks about an ex.

While appearing on Pulse Live Kenya’s story time segment 'I Knew I Didn’t Like Him When...', Jackie revealed the moments that made her realise she was not fond of her partner at the time.

Realization and Independence

According to Jackie, the turning point came when she woke up one day and told her partner to leave her house.

"I knew I didn't like him when I told him to wake up and leave my house because I mean, I am Miss Independent," she shared.

Actress Jackie Matubia

Although she did not mention the name of the person she was referring to, fans quickly speculated that she was talking about her second baby daddy, Blessing Lung’aho.

Signs of Trouble

Before officially announcing their breakup, fans had already suspected that Jackie and Blessing were no longer together.

Rumours swirled that Jackie had asked Blessing to leave her house after his photos disappeared from the walls. In May 2023, Jackie shared a video of her exquisite living room.

One of her fans noted that something was missing and pointed it out. Previously, photos of the family of four adorned the walls, but only two were left.

Pulse Live Kenya

The before and after comparison showed that Blessing's photos were removed, leaving only Jackie and her eldest daughter's pictures.

Jackie Matubia on how she knew ex didnt like her

Jackie also shared another moment that made her realize her partner did not like her. "I knew he didn’t like me when he called me 'mama nani'... Yaani nimekuzalia mtoto alafu unaniita 'mama nani.' Yaani hadi jina ya mtoto wako umesahau jina ya mtoto wako. That’s how much you hate me?" she revealed.

This statement highlights the emotional distance and lack of affection she felt from her partner.

Jackie Matubia's life has often been under public scrutiny, and her relationships have been a topic of interest for many fans. Her openness about her personal experiences provides a glimpse into the challenges she has faced.

The actress has two children and has navigated the complexities of co-parenting and public perception with resilience.

A look back at Jackie & Blessing's relationship

Jackie and Blessing Lung’aho’s relationship was closely followed by fans and the media. The two shared many moments on social media, and their relationship seemed strong initially.

