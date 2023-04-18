The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jay Melody discloses horrible witch doctor ordeal before fame

Lynet Okumu

Bongo Flava sensation Sharif Said Juma 'Jay Melody', has opened up about his experience visiting a witch doctor in the hopes of gaining fame in the music industry

Jay Melody
Jay Melody

Bongo Flava sensation Sharif Said Juma, has opened up about his experience visiting a witch doctor in the hopes of gaining fame in the music industry.

Recommended articles

In a YouTube interview with Millard Ayo on Tuesday, the singer revealed that he was advised by friends and close associates to visit the witch doctor as a means of increasing his audience.

Jay Melody's visit to the witch doctor took place in 2021, during a time when he was struggling to make headway in the music industry.

Tanzanian singer Jay Melody discloses horrible ordeal with a witch doctor before fame
Tanzanian singer Jay Melody discloses horrible ordeal with a witch doctor before fame Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jay Melody speaks on writing songs for Willy Paul and other top artists

According to the singer, he was told that there was something amiss with his fortunes and that his stars were not aligned in his favor.

"Nishaifikiria na of course nimewahi kuenda, Si uwongo. Niliambiwa kuna kitu hakiko sawa. Nyota zako zinachezewa.

"(I thought about it and of course, I've been there, It's not a lie. I was told something was wrong with my stars)," he said.

In the hopes of turning his fortunes around, he opted to visit the witch doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the experience, Jay Melody noted that the witch doctor's abode was not what he had expected.

Rather than a dark and foreboding space, the witch doctor's home appeared to be a regular homestead where people lived.

Tanzanian singer Jay Melody
Tanzanian singer Jay Melody Pulse Live Kenya

Nonetheless, the singer acknowledged that being there was not easy and that he had to be patient and stay there for a month.

"Mambo yalikua magumu sana. yanni ilikua inafika time unaona kwa kweli hii siwezi kutoboa.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(Things became very difficult. At times I was not even sure I would overcome everything)," he said.

Jay Melody
Jay Melody Pulse Live Kenya

During his stay, Jay Melody was put through a routine that involved taking medication, bathing, and performing various other rituals.

"Mambo ni mengi pale. Nilikaa kama mwezi. Ilikua ni vitu vingi. Ilikua ni kama program, dawa. kuoga, nenda huku nenda huko

"(There were a lot of things there. I stayed for like a month. It was like a program, medicine, bathing, going here and there...)," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as time went on, the singer began to realize that the key to success lay not with the witch doctor, but with his hard work and dedication.

Jay Melody
Jay Melody Pulse Live Kenya

By the time he came to this realization, he feared that it might have been too late for him.

"Kipindi ambacho nikaja kujitambua kama natakiwa nifanye kazi nilikua sasa nimechelewa sana. Baadae nilikuja kugundua siyo kweli. Unatakiwa tu ufanye kazi.

"( When I finally came to realize all I needed was to work, it was almost late. All that witchdoctor thing is not true)," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his experience, Jay Melody was candid about the fact that his visit to the witch doctor did not yield any tangible results.

He stressed that the key to success lay not in seeking supernatural aid, but in hard work and perseverance.

"(Kiukweli kabisa kitu ambacho naweza kumwambia mtu yeyote kazi ndio inaongea. Imagine after hapo sikupata matokeo yoyote. Hakuna lolote ambalo lilitokea.

"(To be honest, the only thing I can tell anyone is that work speaks for itself. Imagine after that I didn't get any results. There was no change)," he said.

Jay Melody
Jay Melody Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Jay Melody's music career started at a young age, but he was initially hesitant to fully pursue it due to the belief that having connections was necessary to make it in the industry.

In addition to his music, he has also penned popular songs for East African acts like Nandy, Billnass, and Willy Paul.

A

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Miss P regrets publicizing assault case against Willy Paul

Why Miss P regrets publicizing assault case against Willy Paul

Jay Melody discloses horrible witch doctor ordeal before fame

Jay Melody discloses horrible witch doctor ordeal before fame

Khaligraph Jones reveals plans to marry Georgina in exclusive wedding

Khaligraph Jones reveals plans to marry Georgina in exclusive wedding

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

Millicent Omanga breaks silence with Bible verse after controversial video

‘I haven't been this happy in a long time’ - says 6ix9ine after Kampala trip

‘I haven't been this happy in a long time’ - says 6ix9ine after Kampala trip

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Alaa! & 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Cebbie Koks proudly displays husband's home, shuns pressure for bigger house

Singer B Classic goes broke, exposes management for his woes

Singer B Classic goes broke, exposes management for his woes

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design