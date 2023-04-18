Jay Melody discloses horrible witch doctor ordeal before fame

In a YouTube interview with Millard Ayo on Tuesday, the singer revealed that he was advised by friends and close associates to visit the witch doctor as a means of increasing his audience.

Jay Melody's visit to the witch doctor took place in 2021, during a time when he was struggling to make headway in the music industry.

According to the singer, he was told that there was something amiss with his fortunes and that his stars were not aligned in his favor.

"Nishaifikiria na of course nimewahi kuenda, Si uwongo. Niliambiwa kuna kitu hakiko sawa. Nyota zako zinachezewa.

"(I thought about it and of course, I've been there, It's not a lie. I was told something was wrong with my stars)," he said.

In the hopes of turning his fortunes around, he opted to visit the witch doctor.

Describing the experience, Jay Melody noted that the witch doctor's abode was not what he had expected.

Rather than a dark and foreboding space, the witch doctor's home appeared to be a regular homestead where people lived.

Nonetheless, the singer acknowledged that being there was not easy and that he had to be patient and stay there for a month.

"Mambo yalikua magumu sana. yanni ilikua inafika time unaona kwa kweli hii siwezi kutoboa.

"(Things became very difficult. At times I was not even sure I would overcome everything)," he said.

During his stay, Jay Melody was put through a routine that involved taking medication, bathing, and performing various other rituals.

"Mambo ni mengi pale. Nilikaa kama mwezi. Ilikua ni vitu vingi. Ilikua ni kama program, dawa. kuoga, nenda huku nenda huko

"(There were a lot of things there. I stayed for like a month. It was like a program, medicine, bathing, going here and there...)," he said.

However, as time went on, the singer began to realize that the key to success lay not with the witch doctor, but with his hard work and dedication.

By the time he came to this realization, he feared that it might have been too late for him.

"Kipindi ambacho nikaja kujitambua kama natakiwa nifanye kazi nilikua sasa nimechelewa sana. Baadae nilikuja kugundua siyo kweli. Unatakiwa tu ufanye kazi.

"( When I finally came to realize all I needed was to work, it was almost late. All that witchdoctor thing is not true)," he said.

Reflecting on his experience, Jay Melody was candid about the fact that his visit to the witch doctor did not yield any tangible results.

He stressed that the key to success lay not in seeking supernatural aid, but in hard work and perseverance.

"(Kiukweli kabisa kitu ambacho naweza kumwambia mtu yeyote kazi ndio inaongea. Imagine after hapo sikupata matokeo yoyote. Hakuna lolote ambalo lilitokea.

"(To be honest, the only thing I can tell anyone is that work speaks for itself. Imagine after that I didn't get any results. There was no change)," he said.

Jay Melody's music career started at a young age, but he was initially hesitant to fully pursue it due to the belief that having connections was necessary to make it in the industry.

In addition to his music, he has also penned popular songs for East African acts like Nandy, Billnass, and Willy Paul.