Betty Kyallo's double birthday delight - celebrating 2 blessings in style

Betty's birthday has come at a time when she is celebrating two new milestones in her carrier that she revealed through her Instagram account.

The media personality started off by wishing herself a happy birthday as she thanked God for clocking 34 years.

"It's my Birthday! Here's to being God's favorite child. Here's to 34 years of being loved, being appreciated, plus loving hard work! Here's to so much joy in my life through the highs and lows. Here's to being me and loving me no matter what. I'm happy! We launch Flair today as a gift to myself! Unapologetically," Betty stated.

People celebrate birthdays in many ways but Betty's day seems to be getting better with every second that goes by.

First of all, Betty has achieved a milestone of 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account something that many public figures can only dream of.

Betty has however urged more people to follow her so that she unlocks the 3.4 million mark on her special day.

"Thank you 3.4 million followers just now. Allaaar. Let's do 3.4 million today. We can do it!" Betty added.

Betty who quit TV to venture into business opened a new beauty parlor which has been doing well and she recently revealed that the business would be moved to a bigger space probably to cater to the needs of many of her clients.

The former TV presenter has today shared snippets of the new business location that is also set to be unveiled today.

Betty through her social media handles has revealed that boy band H_art the Band will perform at her birthday party today.

Social media reactions

jimal_rohosafi Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead.

mataam_254 Happy birthday Betty! Give me an invite. Am really motivated.

kimani_23 No matter how old you are, birthdays are a day to celebrate, let loose, and have fun with friends and family. These special days are meant to honor the love and a favour pls.

daphney_amisi Happy birthday Tv girl! News is never the same without you around.

gitaujudy I can’t think of a better gift than our friendship. Today I celebrate the life that God has given you, and give thanks to him for many blessings you bring to my life.May the lord bless you on your birthday and always.

carolynnirungu Happy birthday sweetheart... may u live to see the goodness of God in ur life.. may God shower blessing, favour, supernatural increase, alots of money coming ur way and good health love u so much Betty and 34 looks good on u.

