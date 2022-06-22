RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna as she turns 8

Dennis Milimo

You're gonna have the biggest party because you deserve it - Betty promised Ivanna

Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna with lovely message as she turns 8
Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna with lovely message as she turns 8

Ivanna the Entertainer, Betty Kyallo and Dennis Okari’s daughter is turning eight today and her mother has celebrated her with a beautiful message.

The media personality gushed over her daughter with a confession that she brings so much joy and happiness into her life.

“My dear daughter Ivanna. Happy 8th birthday. You bring so much joy and happiness to our lives. You are a blessing. You are oh so loved by me, all your family but how wonderful it is you are God's favourite. I love you, sweetheart. You are destined for everything that's great! I'm here to watch you shine every day. You're gonna have the biggest party because you deserve it,” read Betty’s birthday message to daughter Ivanna.

Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna with lovely message as she turns 8
Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna with lovely message as she turns 8 Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna with lovely message as she turns 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Yallo Leather CEO and Betty’s sister Mercy Kyallo also penned down a birthday message to Ivanna.

“Ivanna my baby ❤️❤️ I’ve literally watched you grow to be the sweetest human being. I love being your aunt, you are such a blessing in our lives. Happy birthday sweet girl,” Mercy Kayllo wrote.

Ivanna was ill for most of 2019 and when her birthday rolled up in 2020, her parents were grateful to have their daughter well again.

In a video on Betty’s YouTube channel, Betty Kyallo Lately, the mother of one sobbed as she recounted the events.

“I woke up one day last year and she couldn't walk. The next day she could not talk, she couldn’t eat, she couldn’t sit… It just went downhill for so long before I even knew what was wrong. I always looked at her bed whenever I came home from the hospital and I always wondered if she will ever come home to her bed,” a teary Betty said.

During Ivanna’s 6th birthday party her father Dennis Okari was present and he took to his knee to praise his little girl.

Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna with lovely message as she turns 8
Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna with lovely message as she turns 8 Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna with lovely message as she turns 8 Pulse Live Kenya

“I’ll be the first man to go on my knees for you, before that boy comes. You are the most intelligent, smartest, the most beautiful, precious daughter anyone would have on this world. I pray for God’s blessings on your life and may you impact many more generations,” Okari said.

In June 2021, Betty threw an exquisite birthday party for her daughter Ivanna the Entertainer upon turning 7 years old.

Dennis Milimo

