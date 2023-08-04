How Caroline Mutoko's last day at Radio Africa was made special

The media house announced her retirement on July 11 and on the same day hosted a send-off party in honour of Mutoko, Peter Sinclair, and Robert Kibutiri who also retired after years of service.

This writer can confirm that August 3, 2023 was Mutoko's final day at Radio Africa. Having been out of the country, Mutoko was not present for the initial announcement & farewell held for Sinclair and Kibutiri.

Nevertheless, the company held another farewell ceremony to celebrate Mutoko's career and contributions to the media house, with CEO Patrick Quarcoo also making an appearance.

Caroline Mutoko farewell ceremony at Radio Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Mutoko extended her gratitude to the Westlands-based media house for the unwavering support they provided throughout her illustrious tenure.

"Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for your backing and support. Thank you for building me & giving me a career.

"Finally, thank you for letting me go with joy, pomp, and above all your blessings & best wishes. Thank you," she stated.

Caroline Mutoko farewell ceremony at Radio Africa Pulse Live Kenya

She shared how her journey with Radio Africa began at the tender age of 17, and with the belief and trust of the board and management, she swiftly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the iconic breakfast show host on Kiss FM.

As she looks forward to the next chapter of her career, Mutoko shared that she will reveal her future plans in due course.

For now, she intends to take some well-deserved time to relax and cherish precious moments with her two children, emphasising the importance of family time in her life.

Caroline Mutoko farewell ceremony at Radio Africa Pulse Live Kenya