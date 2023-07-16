Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

With a career spanning over 2 decades, she has earned numerous titles, reflecting her long-standing influence and outspoken personality.

From her impactful radio hosting days to her current endeavours in the digital space, Mutoko has consistently captivated audiences with her unwavering courage and dedication to presenting hard facts.

Background & education

Born on January 4, 1973, to Mr. Chris and Mrs. Rose Mutoko, Caroline grew up in a large family, which included her three siblings—two sisters and a brother.

Caroline attended Loreto Convent Valley Road School for both her primary and secondary school.

She later joined the University of Nairobi where she attained a BA in Economics and Sociology.

The mother of two is also a graduate of Harvard Business School and UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Mutoko also pursued a course in Women Emerging Leaders at Strathmore University.

Career

Before Caroline Mutoko became a household name, the businesswoman started with humble beginnings, taking up odd jobs to support herself.

At just 17 years old, fresh out of secondary school, she worked as a messenger.

While studying at the University of Nairobi, she worked as a waitress, model, and even a bank teller, determined to make ends meet

Media career

Caroline's radio career took off when she joined Capital FM, where she dedicated herself to working seven days a week for four and a half years.

Though unpaid, this experience provided her with invaluable skills that laid the foundation for her future success.

Subsequently, she secured a job at Kiss 100, a radio station owned by Radio Africa, where she hosted a popular morning show alongside Walter Mong'are, for 14 years.

She later climbed the ladder to become Radio Africa's Group Marketing Manager until her retirement.

Apart from radio, Mutoko was also a weekly columnist in the Star Newspaper.

Caroline ends her radio career

After an illustrious 19-year tenure in radio, Caroline Mutoko announced her departure on March 25, 2023.

Explaining her decision in a previous interview, Caroline said she left because she felt it was time.

On Tuesday, July 11, Radio Africa Group organized a heartfelt farewell party to honour Caroline Mutoko as she retired from the organization.

Caroline Mutoko's life after radio

Embracing the digital space, Caroline carved out a niche for herself and built a powerful and influential brand.

As a digital marketer, she has collaborated with prominent local and international brands. Her YouTube channel boasts a significant following, where she addresses a variety of topics through her thought-provoking videos.

Additionally, she leverages other media platforms to provide guidance and advice to women and young people, sharing her wealth of knowledge and experiences.

Husband & children

While Caroline Mutoko is recognized as an outspoken feminist, she remains relatively private about her personal life.

She is not married, but she is a devoted single mother to two children—a son and a daughter.

Her daughter, Theodora Nduku, joined the family through adoption at the age of eight months on August 26, 2011. Caroline has chosen to keep details about her son undisclosed.

Net worth

Although Caroline's exact salary remains undisclosed, her high-profile career undoubtedly affords her a luxurious lifestyle.