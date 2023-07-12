The sports category has moved to a new website.

Caroline Mutoko quietly retires, ending 2-decade career at Radio Africa

Lynet Okumu

Media personality Caroline Mutoko
On Tuesday, Radio Africa Group organized a heartfelt farewell party to honor three esteemed senior staff members who are retiring.

The event was a special occasion to express gratitude for their invaluable contributions to the company.

Among those being celebrated were the Group Marketing Manager Caroline Mutoko, the Program Controller Peter Sinclair and the Group Chief Finance Officer Robert Kibutiri.

Kenyan media personality Caroline Mutoko
READ: Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Before the farewell, speculations were riffle that Caroline Mutoko had left the media group alongside other staff members in a mass layoff.

Mutoko, who is also an influencer and content creator, shot to fame as the long-time host of popular shows on Radio Africa-owned Kiss FM including the morning show alongside comedian Walter ‘Nyambane’ Mong’are.

Caroline Mutoko
She worked for the company for more than 20 years and was part of numerous remarkable projects that saw its success.

On March 25, 2023, Caroline Mutoko revealed that she had quit radio after 19 years.

It’s been nine years since I left radio. I left because I felt it was time, and I've never looked back. I know many wondered why I quit. Some encouraged me to hold on. That I had a great show on radio. But, a good dancer knows when to leave the stage. So far, the transition has been good and rewarding.” Mutoko explained in an interview with Daily Nation.

Caroline Mutoko
READ: I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

It is a decision that paid off handsomely as the media queen confirmed that she makes much more as a digital marketer now without the need to wake up at dawn as was the case when she was a radio presenter.

“I always knew that there was a world beyond the mic, and I guess this is it. I am a great storyteller, and I am using that to make a living. I’m glad that I make a lot more money than I did when I was on the radio," she said.

She curved her niche in the digital space and created a powerful and influential brand. As a digital marketer, the celebrated media personality has worked with leading local and international brands.

She has a YouTube Channel with a significant following whereby she posts videos that tackle different subjects. Additionally, she uses other media platforms to advice women and youths on various topics.

Caroline Mutoko
READ: Caroline Mutoko gives untold story of Raila's crush who went missing [Video]

On top of these, Caroline Mutoko is a corporate MC and has handled different brand endorsements. She uses her social media platforms for advertising for the different brands that give her business.

Caroline is also a real estate investor, and she has showcased various property that she owns across the country.

​She is preparing to host a hair-conference at Movenpick hotel on July 17.

