Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title

Cebbie, a prominent digital influencer and entrepreneur, hinted at a potential break-up with Ogolla after their elegant traditional wedding on December 28, 2022.

The aftermath of their joyous celebration was initially showcased on Cebbie's Instagram account, with glamorous photos and beautiful footage giving followers a glimpse into their marital bliss.

However, recent developments on her social media have stirred speculation and fueled rumours of trouble in paradise.

A close check of Cebbie's Instagram reveals a significant transformation – she has unfollowed her husband, erased all their wedding and vacation photos, and reverted her Instagram name from Mrs. Ogolla E. A. to Elseba Awuor Kokeyo.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego and her husband Steve Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

These changes have raised eyebrows among fans and followers who have also pointed out the changes. Despite the immense change, Cebbie is still wearing her wedding ring.

While rumours of their separation surfaced in mid-2023, Cebbie had previously dismissed the gossip on October 22.

On this day, as Lawyer Ogolla celebrated his birthday, Cebbie penned a sweet and affirming message to her husband, seemingly dispelling any unfounded rumours. However, this very post has now mysteriously disappeared from her Instagram feed, leaving room for speculation about the state of their relationship.

Interestingly, Steve Ogolla still follows Cebbie on Instagram and even has photos of them together still lingering on his account.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego and husband Steve Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

The asymmetry in their social media presence has added a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative, leaving followers curious and intrigued about the dynamics at play in their relationship.

