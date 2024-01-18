The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title

Amos Robi

While rumours of their separation surfaced in mid-2023, Cebbie had previously dismissed the gossip on October 22.

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks
Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

The marriage of Cebbie Koks Nyasego and lawyer Steve Ogolla may have taken a surprising turn if the happenings on social media are something to go by.

Recommended articles

Cebbie, a prominent digital influencer and entrepreneur, hinted at a potential break-up with Ogolla after their elegant traditional wedding on December 28, 2022.

The aftermath of their joyous celebration was initially showcased on Cebbie's Instagram account, with glamorous photos and beautiful footage giving followers a glimpse into their marital bliss.

However, recent developments on her social media have stirred speculation and fueled rumours of trouble in paradise.

ADVERTISEMENT

A close check of Cebbie's Instagram reveals a significant transformation – she has unfollowed her husband, erased all their wedding and vacation photos, and reverted her Instagram name from Mrs. Ogolla E. A. to Elseba Awuor Kokeyo.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego and her husband Steve Ogolla
Cebbie Koks Nyasego and her husband Steve Ogolla Cebbie Koks Nyasego and her husband Steve Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cebbie Koks dispels divorce rumours with sweet message to hubby Steve Ogolla

These changes have raised eyebrows among fans and followers who have also pointed out the changes. Despite the immense change, Cebbie is still wearing her wedding ring.

While rumours of their separation surfaced in mid-2023, Cebbie had previously dismissed the gossip on October 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

On this day, as Lawyer Ogolla celebrated his birthday, Cebbie penned a sweet and affirming message to her husband, seemingly dispelling any unfounded rumours. However, this very post has now mysteriously disappeared from her Instagram feed, leaving room for speculation about the state of their relationship.

Interestingly, Steve Ogolla still follows Cebbie on Instagram and even has photos of them together still lingering on his account.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego and husband Steve Ogolla
Cebbie Koks Nyasego and husband Steve Ogolla Cebbie Koks Nyasego and husband Steve Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Steve Ogolla's reaction when wife Cebbie unveiled matching vacation outfits

The asymmetry in their social media presence has added a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative, leaving followers curious and intrigued about the dynamics at play in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only time will reveal the true nature of the changes and the fate of this once seemingly idyllic union.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

12 surprising things you din't know about radio presenter Sheila Kwambox

12 surprising things you din't know about radio presenter Sheila Kwambox

Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title

Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title

Diana Bahati's Biography: From M-PESA agent to 1st Kenyan woman with 1M YouTube subs

Diana Bahati's Biography: From M-PESA agent to 1st Kenyan woman with 1M YouTube subs

Mike Mondo answers question on settling down & having more kids

Mike Mondo answers question on settling down & having more kids

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim 'adopts' stranded bright boy set to join Form 1

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim 'adopts' stranded bright boy set to join Form 1

Dennis Ombachi recalls rough childhood after dad was forced to quit his job

Dennis Ombachi recalls rough childhood after dad was forced to quit his job

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Kate Actress, Nadia Mukami express disgust at Governor Lusaka's remarks on pregnant teens

Kate Actress, Nadia Mukami express disgust at Governor Lusaka's remarks on pregnant teens

Diamond distances himself from Zuchu weeks after acknowledging her as his woman

Diamond distances himself from Zuchu weeks after acknowledging her as his woman

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Musila & Guardian Angel

Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

Mercy Kyallo

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mercy Kyallo after quietly tying the knot (Photos)

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family

Lulu Hassan

Lulu Hassan reacts after Rashid Abdalla's request to single women