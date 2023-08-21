The sports category has moved to a new website.

Steve Ogolla's reaction when wife Cebbie unveiled matching vacation outfits

Amos Robi

Cebbie Koks and Steve Ogolla have been on vacation at the Coast where they have been donning matching outfits

Steve Ogolla and his wife Cebbie Koks
Steve Ogolla and his wife Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks Nyasego, the wife of prominent lawyer Steve Ogolla, has shed light on her husband's reaction to her innovative approach to holiday outfits.

The couple, currently enjoying a vacation at the Coast, has been turning heads with their impeccably coordinated ensembles, showcasing a remarkable synergy of style and love.

From their shared snapshots on social media, the couple's fashion choices have ranged from elegant whites and blacks to vibrant yellows and pinks.

It was Steve Ogolla who shed light on the fashion mystery, revealing that it's his wife, Cebbie Koks Nyasego, who curates his holiday wardrobe.

"I have no idea where she gets my clothes. I just wake up in the morning, and I'm told, 'Babe, vaa hii.' Jewel Cebbie Koks Nyasego more grace and blessings to you," Ogolla expressed.

Steve Ogolla and his wife Cebbie Koks
Steve Ogolla and his wife Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks, equally delighted by the positive reception of their matching attires, shared her own side of the story.

She disclosed that she has been purchasing clothes for her husband, taking the extra step to remove any tags that might reveal the source of the outfits.

Her revelation even highlighted the initial scepticism that Ogolla had when presented with his wife's carefully selected attires.

"Haha! You’ve reminded me of the very first time I showed up with clothes. 'No! You don’t know my size, and what if they don’t fit? And how do you know what I love? And where did you get them from?' I had to remove tags so you don’t see. Ah!" Cebbie recalled.

During their vacation, Cebbie and Ogolla have been openly expressing their love for each other, leaving no doubt about their affection in the eyes of the public.

Steve Ogolla and his wife Cebbie Koks
Steve Ogolla and his wife Cebbie Koks
Sharing glimpses of their enjoyable time at the Coast, the couple not only relishes moments of joy but also communicates words of affirmation to each other.

Taking their affection a step further, Cebbie Koks took it upon herself to craft a poem for Ogolla, conveying the depths of her love.

"Ours, mine, ours. I could do this for hours. Sit and talk to you for hours. I wanna give you your flowers. And some champagne showers.

"Order shrimp and lobster towers. Ooh, when you do what you do, I'm empowered. You give me a superpower. Together, the world could be ours," expressed Cebbie.

Cebbie Koks Nyasego and her husband Steve Ogolla
Cebbie Koks Nyasego and her husband Steve Ogolla

The couple will be marking their first marriage anniversary later in December this year.

