Cebbie Koks Pens Sweet letter to self as she turns a year older

The pictures on her Instagram account show an excited Cebbie Koks carrying a bouquet from her husband Steve Ogolla.

She has appreciated her beauty and personality and encouraged herself never to look back.

"Dear Cebbie, you were born well. You are a woman of valour, beauty aura and a great personality. Never look back. Soldier on.

"Keep walking. Every step will take your destinations . Happy Birthday Cebbie ❤️" She wrote.

Cebbie also thanked her husband for his sweet gifts and gestures.

"Dear Ogolla my husband. I appreciate you. I appreciate your gifts and the gestures" she wrote.

Her sister Akothees' daughters Rue Baby and Vesha Shaillan have sent sweet birthday wishes to their mam.

Rue baby posted a photo of Cebbie on her Instagram stories wishing her a happy birthday

Here are some of the birthday wishes from Cebbies family and friends

veshashaillan Happy birthday my love

andres_ann_rivas Happy birthday cebby , more blessings , grace and good health to you... It was nice meeting you today morning at shell Hurlingham

hon.mwangi_babu Happy birthday cebbie, you are a woman of Substance God keep you and your family 👏

paula_capri Happy Birthday Sugar!Do have a blast❤️

Cebbie Koks the definition of classy!

Cebbie Koks Nyasego is known for her classy looks. She is a woman of style, and every young girl's role model.

From the pictures on her Instagram account which currently stands at 252,000 followers, Cebbie is beautiful and her choice of clothes and shoes blend with her gorgeous skin.

Shortly after their flamboyant traditional wedding with lawyer Steve Ogolla in Migori county on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Ogolla gifted her with a luxurious car.

Cebbie Koks is the a CEO of a digital solutions company, a beauty and cosmetic shop in Nairobi CBD, a brand ambassador and takes active role in changing the lives of Youths in Migori county.

Cebbie Kok's beef with her sister Akothee

Cebbie Koks and her older sister Akothee have had a beef for the longest time now since 2022. Although Cebbie has a sweet relationship with Akothee's daughters, it is unclear whether she has mended things with her.

