ADVERTISEMENT
It's a wrap: Radio queen Cess Mutungi signs off from Classic 105

Amos Robi

Mutungi hosted the Drive show alongside Mike Mondo

  • She expressed her gratitude to fans and colleagues, including her co-host Mike Mondo, during her final show
  • Classic 105 paid tribute to Cess, acknowledging her significant contributions to the station
  • Cess Mutungi's vibrant personality and engaging style have made her a beloved figure in the radio industry

In a heartfelt announcement on Friday, June 28, 2024, legendary radio presenter Cess Mutungi bid farewell to Classic 105 listeners.

The sassy and celebrated host shared her final show with her audience, marking the end of an illustrious chapter in her career.

READ: Cess Mutungi reveals how Chris Kirubi fired and re-hired her

During her last broadcast, Cess expressed her gratitude to her loyal fans and colleagues pointing out Mike Mondo who she worked with.

"I want to say thank you very much, guys. You have been amazing. This is my last show on Classic 105, and I just want to thank you for always listening, for always tweeting, for keeping me famous, for all the love, and all the events we went to. And to Mike Mondo, thank you. It has been a great pleasure to work with you."

Classic 105 also paid tribute to Cess, acknowledging her significant contributions to the station.

"As one chapter ends, another begins. Thank you, Cess Mutungi, for inspiring us all and for all the amazing times you’ve made us laugh and kept us company," said Mutungi in her message.

READ: Jimmi Gathu, Fred Obachi & 10 other radio presenters who are still on air 20 years later

Cess Mutungi’s radio career spans over a decade, with notable stints at various stations, including Capital FM.

Her vibrant personality and engaging style have made her a beloved figure in the industry.

In a previous interview, Cess paid tribute to her former boss at Capital FM, Chris Kirubi. She acknowledged his role in nurturing her talent and providing opportunities for growth.

"There are so many things to say about Chris Kirubi. He gave me a chance, not once but twice. He fired me and hired me again. Kirubi never hurried me; he gave me a chance to grow into my talent, unlike many media houses that want immediate results," Mutungi stated.

Mutungi's departure comes shortly after Radio Africa founder Patric Quarcco also announced his retirement after 24 years.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
