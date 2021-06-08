Singer B Classic 006 pours out his heart in new banger #ChezaNawe

In the new song dubbed #ChezaNawe B-Classic pours out his heart to a lady he is eyeing, confessing how deep he has fallen in love and can’t even control himself. He goes ahead to ask the lady in question to join him on the dance floor so that they can dance together and solidify their bond.

“Oooh! Baby give me your Number …mwenzako nakufeel mpaka ndani kwa roho

Na meli imeshaang’oa Nanga, Yaanni kama katoto kwako nadeka, wewe unipende nikupende…chonde Baby usinitenge, umeniweza kabisa, umeniteka mateka kwako mimi sijiwezi…Baby nataka kucheza nawe, Baby nimechizi nawe, nataka kudance, Baby call me twende nawe,” sings B Classic in part.

The new song was produced by Denzel who is also signed under Champion Studios as a producer and a gospel singer.

The visuals to the song was directed by Director O.

B Classic is among the fast-rising stars who are doing very well in the Kenyan Music Industry, releasing songs back to back. So far, he has worked with the likes of; Sanaipei Tande, Nadia Mukami, Tanzania’s Gigy Money, Arrow Bwoy among others.

Video

On May 21, 2021, B-Classic 006 released his much anticipated collabo dubbed #Watete featuring Arrow Bwoy. The song was produced by Denzel while its video was shot by Royal State Pictures.

Talking about the collabo, Arrow Bwoy praised the young star for featuring him on his tune.