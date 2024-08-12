Charlene conquers cycling hurdles to reach Mikindani & empower hustlers

Charlene Ruto cycled from Makupa to Mikindani to plant mangrove trees for environmental conservation

She engaged with youth in Mombasa County to promote sustainability and support young entrepreneurs

She honored her mother, Rachel Ruto, who is an advocate for cycling.

Charlene Ruto, the First Daughter of Kenya, spent the weekend actively engaging with the youth in Mombasa County, participating in various activities aimed at promoting sustainability and supporting young entrepreneurs.

Charlene, who is known for her dedication to youth empowerment, shared her journey through photos and videos, showcasing her efforts to make a difference in the region.

Charlene Ruto cycles to Mikindani to plant trees

Charlene began her trip by flying to Mombasa, where she then showcased her cycling skills, despite admitting that cycling is not her forte.

She explained that she took on the challenge to honour her mother, Rachel Ruto, who is a strong advocate for cycling and its benefits.

"Ya ukweli tu, this is my mum's thing. I joined her a bit when she started out a few years ago but niliacha. Hope I make you proud, Mama," Charlene shared.

Charlene and her team cycled from Makupa to Mikindani, where they planted mangrove trees as part of an environmental conservation effort.

Despite facing challenges with her bike's gears, Charlene remained determined and completed the ride with the support of her fellow cyclists.

"Kwa mlima, bike ilikataa kuchange gears, so nilipambana na hali yangu. Nilikuwa na cheerleader poa sana," she added.

Upon reaching the muddy planting site, Charlene and her team removed their shoes and got to work, planting mangrove trees to help preserve the coastal ecosystem.

Charlene Ruto supports entrepreneurs in Mombasa

In addition to her environmental efforts, Charlene also took time to visit budding entrepreneurs in Mombasa.

She listened to their success stories and the challenges they face, offering support where needed.

Charlene helped one young businesswoman, a Gen Z student still in college, by adding stock to her business.

She also revealed plans to secure a new space for another woman who sells porridge and has been struggling with her current location.

Rachel Ruto highlights benefits of cycling

Rachel Ruto, the First Lady of Kenya, has been a passionate advocate for cycling through her 'Share the Road Campaign', which promotes cycling as a safe, affordable, and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

She has highlighted the health benefits of cycling, as well as its potential to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to environmental conservation.

According to Rachel Ruto, road transport accounts for approximately 10 percent of global carbon emissions, making it crucial to promote alternative transportation methods like cycling to help safeguard the environment.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the First Lady has also emphasised the role of bicycles in facilitating the timely transportation of goods to markets, which can help boost local economies.