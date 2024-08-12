The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charlene conquers cycling hurdles to reach Mikindani & empower hustlers

Lynet Okumu

Charlene Ruto follows mum’s footsteps: Cycles to Mikindani for tree planting and entrepreneurial boost.

Charlene Ruto cycles to Mikindani to plant trees
Charlene Ruto cycles to Mikindani to plant trees

Charlene and her team cycled from Makupa to Mikindani, where they planted mangrove trees as part of an environmental conservation effort.

Recommended articles

  • Charlene Ruto cycled from Makupa to Mikindani to plant mangrove trees for environmental conservation
  • She engaged with youth in Mombasa County to promote sustainability and support young entrepreneurs
  • She honored her mother, Rachel Ruto, who is an advocate for cycling.

Charlene Ruto, the First Daughter of Kenya, spent the weekend actively engaging with the youth in Mombasa County, participating in various activities aimed at promoting sustainability and supporting young entrepreneurs.

Charlene, who is known for her dedication to youth empowerment, shared her journey through photos and videos, showcasing her efforts to make a difference in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlene began her trip by flying to Mombasa, where she then showcased her cycling skills, despite admitting that cycling is not her forte.

READ: Charlene Ruto's message to Gen Zs after president extends olive branch

She explained that she took on the challenge to honour her mother, Rachel Ruto, who is a strong advocate for cycling and its benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ya ukweli tu, this is my mum's thing. I joined her a bit when she started out a few years ago but niliacha. Hope I make you proud, Mama," Charlene shared.

Charlene and her team cycled from Makupa to Mikindani, where they planted mangrove trees as part of an environmental conservation effort.

Despite facing challenges with her bike's gears, Charlene remained determined and completed the ride with the support of her fellow cyclists.

"Kwa mlima, bike ilikataa kuchange gears, so nilipambana na hali yangu. Nilikuwa na cheerleader poa sana," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: List of notable Kenyans who've sent marriage proposals to Charlene Ruto

Upon reaching the muddy planting site, Charlene and her team removed their shoes and got to work, planting mangrove trees to help preserve the coastal ecosystem.

In addition to her environmental efforts, Charlene also took time to visit budding entrepreneurs in Mombasa.

She listened to their success stories and the challenges they face, offering support where needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlene helped one young businesswoman, a Gen Z student still in college, by adding stock to her business.

She also revealed plans to secure a new space for another woman who sells porridge and has been struggling with her current location.

Rachel Ruto, the First Lady of Kenya, has been a passionate advocate for cycling through her 'Share the Road Campaign', which promotes cycling as a safe, affordable, and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has highlighted the health benefits of cycling, as well as its potential to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to environmental conservation.

According to Rachel Ruto, road transport accounts for approximately 10 percent of global carbon emissions, making it crucial to promote alternative transportation methods like cycling to help safeguard the environment.

Mama Rachel Ruto with her cycling club
Mama Rachel Ruto with her cycling club Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to its environmental benefits, the First Lady has also emphasised the role of bicycles in facilitating the timely transportation of goods to markets, which can help boost local economies.

Rachel Ruto's commitment to promoting cycling has resonated with both local and international stakeholders, earning her recognition and support for her efforts to create a healthier, more sustainable future.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Charlene conquers cycling hurdles to reach Mikindani & empower hustlers

Charlene conquers cycling hurdles to reach Mikindani & empower hustlers

Njugush tickles fans with rendition of Wanjigi’s ‘catch me if you can’ speech

Njugush tickles fans with rendition of Wanjigi’s ‘catch me if you can’ speech

Double joy for Kanze Dena as son turns 4 while sister steps into church leadership

Double joy for Kanze Dena as son turns 4 while sister steps into church leadership

Lynn Ngugi celebrates hitting new heights on YouTube with over 1 million subscribers

Lynn Ngugi celebrates hitting new heights on YouTube with over 1 million subscribers

Israel Mbonyi's phenomenal performance at Africa Worship Experience concert

Israel Mbonyi's phenomenal performance at Africa Worship Experience concert

Diamond leaves Tiffah emotional after teaming up with Zari for birthday surprise

Diamond leaves Tiffah emotional after teaming up with Zari for birthday surprise

Carolina Carlz elated after giving birth to twins

Carolina Carlz elated after giving birth to twins

Oga Obinna finally unveils bae in 'Namposti' & other new tracks of the week

Oga Obinna finally unveils bae in 'Namposti' & other new tracks of the week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judy Nyawira ( Instagram)

Judy Nyawira shares regret over broken bond with close friend & how she’d fix it

Eddie Butita

If anyone misinterpreted me, I'm sorry - Butita's reflection on Finance Bill stand

Murugi Munyi

Why Murugi Munyi is closing her super successful business after 2 years

A screenshot image of former Kenyan socialite Vanessa 'Chettle' Cheruiyot

Vanessa Chettle clarifies confusing remarks she made about her mum in an interview