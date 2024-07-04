The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Charlene Ruto's message to Gen Zs after president extends olive branch

Lynet Okumu

First Daughter Charlene Ruto has called on young Kenyans to support the current government led by her father William Ruto.

Charlene Ruto delivering a speech during a meeting with 47 presidents of county student associations in Nairobi on July 3, 2024.

  • First Daughter Charlene Ruto urges young Kenyans to support her father's government
  • Expresses concern over violent demonstrations against the Finance Bill and impact of malicious forces
  • Acknowledges challenges faced by Generation Z, including unemployment and rising cost of living

In a stern appeal to Generation Z, First Daughter Charlene Ruto has called on young Kenyans to support the National Multi-Sectoral Forum (NMSF), a key initiative spearheaded by her father, President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 3, Charlene encouraged her peers to leverage their creative talents to promote peace and stability across the country.

Addressing recent violent demonstrations against the Finance Bill, Charlene expressed concern over the influence of malicious forces seeking to disrupt national peace.


Charlene Ruto delivering a speech during a meeting with 47 presidents of county student associations in Nairobi on July 3, 2024.

READ: Charlene Ruto's voice in ongoing anti-Finance Bill protests met with backlash

She emphasised the importance of young people standing united against such divisive elements.

"The recent anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, which turned violent, were infiltrated by dark forces out to cause chaos in the country," she noted.

Charlene's plea is grounded in her personal experiences as a young Kenyan, not merely as the president's daughter.

"We have used our voices and platforms to be a part of current affairs. I say 'we' because I stand before you today, not just as the President's daughter but as one of you. A young Kenyan passionate about our country's future," she affirmed.


Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Charlene outsmarted President Ruto & event organizers at General Ogolla's burial

Charlene Ruto acknowledged the significant challenges facing Generation Z, including unemployment and the rising cost of living.

She assured young people that she shares their concerns and experiences the same economic pressures.

"I hear your voices and understand your concerns. The challenges we face as a generation are real and pressing; from unemployment to the rising cost of living, we are all feeling the impact of our current economic situation," she stated.


Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How much it will cost you to own high-end quad bike like Charlene Ruto's

Charlene urged young Kenyans to resist manipulation by selfish politicians who might exploit their frustrations for personal gain.

"We will not allow anyone to use our name to misalign us and to put us away from the support that we need," she added.

Charlene Ruto's speech was delivered in Nairobi, following a meeting with 47 presidents of county student associations.

These associations represent a broad spectrum of the country's youth, and Charlene has been collaborating with them for nearly two years.


Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Her continuous engagement with these student leaders reflects her commitment to fostering a productive dialogue between the government and young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

