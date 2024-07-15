The sports category has moved to a new website.

Charlene Ruto unveils her battle plan for surviving online onslaught

Lynet Okumu

"No matter what sort of names people call me, how they abuse me, my hairstyles & dressing...God called me to work with the young people" - Charlene Ruto.

First Daughter Charlene Ruto
First Daughter Charlene Ruto
  • Charlene Ruto addresses online insults and abuse.
  • Charlene attributes her resilience to her clear sense of purpose and passion for working with young people.
  • She acknowledges that life isn't always easy and advises others to stay true to their purpose, guided by God.

President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, has finally addressed how she manages to remain resilient in the face of online insults and abuse.

Unlike her siblings, Charlene has always been vocal, steadfastly supporting her father and his decisions. Her stance has often angered many people, leading to a barrage of criticism.

Charlene’s vocal support for President Ruto has made her a frequent target for online trolls. She maintains that her father makes the right choices and always has the citizens’ best interests at heart.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

This public display of loyalty has not sat well with everyone, especially during contentious times like the recent Finance Bill debates.

However, the First Daughter has been at the receiving end of online vitriol even before the Finance Bill issues arose. The insults increased significantly over the past few weeks after she called on young people to support the president.

Netizens have frequently dragged her into her father’s political decisions, sometimes advising her to influence him on their behalf and other times blaming her for remaining silent.

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023
Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023

Despite this, Charlene has remained unshaken.

On July 14, she took to social media to share her coping mechanism, revealing that her sense of purpose shields her from the negativity.

In her first post, Charlene wrote, “Many of you ask me how I manage to have such tough skin and still go on, no matter the insults and abuses thrown at me. I thought I could share my answer to that as we start the week... praying it encourages you too, no matter what you are going through.

"Truth be told...God called me to work with the young people, and once He did, I developed such a love and passion for what I do. I was happy with my more private life before, but now I am more fulfilled and satisfied living my life's purpose," she wrote.

She explained that her clear sense of purpose keeps her grounded and no matter what is thrown at her, she will never be shaken.

“What does this mean? It means that no matter what sort of names people call me, insults they hurl at me, how they abuse me, my hairstyles, my dressing, etc., yaani my call and purpose are so clear in my heart that it doesn't matter,” she wrote.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

Charlene also acknowledged that she has gotten used to the fact that life isn’t always easy.

“It also means that things are not always rosy and sweet. Many times, things are difficult. I can't meet everyone's expectations, and I don't have all the answers. Nevertheless, I always go back to my source (God) and bring these matters to the cross for more direction and wisdom. Because He knows and He will guide,” she wrote.

In her concluding remarks, Charlene offered encouragement to her followers: “So guess what, they will talk behind your back, laugh at you, abuse you, and so much more... but if you know what you are doing is from your heart of hearts and guided by God, do it anyway!" she wrote.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

Charlene’s advice comes as Kenyans eagerly await the announcement of President Ruto’s new cabinet, following his decision to fire all current cabinet secretaries.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

