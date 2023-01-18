ADVERTISEMENT
Charlene Ruto's request to Kenyan youth after turning 30 years

Denis Mwangi

Charlene Ruto has been actively engaging the youth through various initiatives and reachout programs.

Charlene Ruto celebrated her 30th birthday last week on January, 11, 2023 with close friends and family.
President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto celebrated her 30th birthday last week on January, 11, 2023 with close friends and family.

Days after sharing the moment with her loved ones, Charlene said she wants to extend the celebration to Kenyan youth, and asked them to suggest ways in which they would like to participate.

In a post on social media, she said she would share the top 30 ideas in the coming days.

The president's daughter has been actively engaging the youth through various initiatives and reachout programs.

Last Wednesday, I finally joined the infamous 3rd floor and turned a year older. For my 30th, I'd wish to get insight from the Kenyan Youth.

Kindly comment or DM the 30 things we can work together on this year to add value to our country. We will share the top 30 next week,” the post read.

During her private celebrations, the president’s daughter was showered with gifts including two cakes and bouquets of flowers.

READ: Charlene Ruto defends her 'smokie-kachumbari' hustle

Many Kenyans on social media did not know how old she was turning and she took the chance to clarify that she was indeed joining the ‘3rd floor’.

"Nimeambiwa niconfirm...so wacha niconfirm (I was told to confirm so yes let me confirm), Yes it is my birthday today turning 30. Thanking God for the gift of life,” she said.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
