Charlene Ruto comes out to defend 'smokie-kachumbari' hustle

Amos Robi

Charlene Ruto recently revealed she sold smokies and kachumbari during her days in campus a revelation many regarded as a lie

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto has come out to defend her confession of having sold smokies and kachumbari during her days at the university.

Charlene speaking at a recent event revealed that she sold the bitings in school and that even her father pushed her to do her best.

“I once was in the business of selling smokies and kachumbari. I was in daystar university and those were the bitings that sold then and my father really encouraged me in that small business I was running,” Charlene said.

The revelation was regarded as a lie by many including the crowding she was addressing. The confession and the many tours she has been doing around the country saw her trend a better part of the week.

Charlene Ruto during a visit in Bomet county
Charlene Ruto during a visit in Bomet county Charlene Ruto during a visit in Bomet county Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Charlene Ruto’s powerful speech selling bottom-up to African leaders in Morocco

Charlene in an interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai, however, defended her hustle saying being raised by a father that was a hustler taught her to also learn to make money for herself at an early age.

“The thing is, I am the daughter of the chief hustler so I have seen him hustle and I have also hustled in my own way. It's a true story, I used to sell smokies and kachumbari and I think my classmates and people I shared my dormitory with can attest to that, so I have an experience of what the Kenyan youth undergo in different circumstances,” Charlene said.

Charlene also responded to the question of whether her tours and charity works were politically motivated saying she has had a passion for the needs of young people and was now going to use her foundation to support them.

“I know a lot of Kenyans have been asking what am doing since I'm going around counties. I'm not asking anyone for anyone to give me a position anywhere, I don't need to have a position to do what I'm doing that's why I decided to have my own initiative so that I can help the community and Kenyans and really to be a voice of our youth," she stated.

READ: Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Charlene Ruto at Nyalunya Primary School in Kisumu
Charlene Ruto at Nyalunya Primary School in Kisumu Charlene Ruto at Nyalunya Primary School in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

The latest tour by Charlene was at Kibra where she made a food donation to the needy people in the community.

