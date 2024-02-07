The family of the late actor, Charles Ouda, popularly known as Charlie, has reached out to Kenyans for assistance in organising a befitting send-off for their departed loved one.
Charles Ouda's family gives funeral update, appeals for financial support
The family of the late actor, Charles Ouda, popularly known as Charlie, has reached out to Kenyans for assistance in organising a befitting send-off for their departed loved one
In an effort to honour his remarkable legacy, the family has established a pay bill number where well-wishers can contribute to the funeral arrangements.
Charles Ouda's family seeks support for a befitting send off
In a statement issued by the family through a WhatsApp group created by Charlie's friends in the entertainment industry, they emphasised the importance of giving Charlie a dignified farewell.
The family expressed their desire to provide him with a send-off that reflects his significant contributions to the industry.
"Donations towards Charlie's funeral arrangements can be made to the following pay bill number: 8056315 (CHARLIE’S SEND OFF)," with well-wishers instructed to include their name as the account number.
This call for support has also been echoed by Charlie's colleagues and friends on various social media platforms.
Charles Ouda's funeral arrangements & updates
The family provided updates on the funeral arrangements, indicating that a daily prayer meeting will be held at Charlie’s family home in Loresho from 17:30.
Additionally, a house service organised by Christ Church will take place at the family residence on Thursday, February 8, commencing at 6 pm. Attendees are encouraged to be seated by 5:30 pm.
Continued gratitude and support
Expressing their profound gratitude for the overwhelming support received thus far, the family reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Charlie receives a dignified send-off worthy of his remarkable legacy.
They urged individuals to continue contributing their financial support through the provided Paybill number.
Announcement of Charley Ouda's passing
The news of Charles Ouda's passing was initially conveyed by his elder sister, Elizabeth, through his official Facebook page.
The statement expressed the deep sorrow felt by Charlie's loved ones and requested privacy as they mourned the loss of their beloved son, brother, and friend.
Reflecting on Charlie's legacy
Charles Ouda was celebrated as a hero, role model, and friend by his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.
His departure has left a void in the hearts of many within the film industry and beyond. While the cause of his death remains undisclosed, his memory lives on in the hearts of those who cherished him.
