ADVERTISEMENT
Charles Ouda's family gives funeral update, appeals for financial support

Lynet Okumu

The family of the late actor, Charles Ouda, popularly known as Charlie, has reached out to Kenyans for assistance in organising a befitting send-off for their departed loved one

The late actor Charles Ouda
The late actor Charles Ouda

The family of the late actor, Charles Ouda, popularly known as Charlie, has reached out to Kenyans for assistance in organising a befitting send-off for their departed loved one.

In an effort to honour his remarkable legacy, the family has established a pay bill number where well-wishers can contribute to the funeral arrangements.

In a statement issued by the family through a WhatsApp group created by Charlie's friends in the entertainment industry, they emphasised the importance of giving Charlie a dignified farewell.

The late actor Charles Ouda
The late actor Charles Ouda

READ: 'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments

The family expressed their desire to provide him with a send-off that reflects his significant contributions to the industry.

"Donations towards Charlie's funeral arrangements can be made to the following pay bill number: 8056315 (CHARLIE’S SEND OFF)," with well-wishers instructed to include their name as the account number.

This call for support has also been echoed by Charlie's colleagues and friends on various social media platforms.

The late Charles Ouda
The late Charles Ouda

READ: Actor Charles Ouda dies at 38

The family provided updates on the funeral arrangements, indicating that a daily prayer meeting will be held at Charlie’s family home in Loresho from 17:30.

Additionally, a house service organised by Christ Church will take place at the family residence on Thursday, February 8, commencing at 6 pm. Attendees are encouraged to be seated by 5:30 pm.

Expressing their profound gratitude for the overwhelming support received thus far, the family reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Charlie receives a dignified send-off worthy of his remarkable legacy.

They urged individuals to continue contributing their financial support through the provided Paybill number.

The late actor Charles Ouda
The late actor Charles Ouda
The news of Charles Ouda's passing was initially conveyed by his elder sister, Elizabeth, through his official Facebook page.

The statement expressed the deep sorrow felt by Charlie's loved ones and requested privacy as they mourned the loss of their beloved son, brother, and friend.

Charles Ouda was celebrated as a hero, role model, and friend by his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.

Actor Charles Ouda
Actor Charles Ouda
READ: Charles Ouda's biography: Acting career, awards, engagement to Ciru Muriuki & key projects

His departure has left a void in the hearts of many within the film industry and beyond. While the cause of his death remains undisclosed, his memory lives on in the hearts of those who cherished him.

ADVERTISEMENT

