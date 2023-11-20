Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Maliha, who commenced the challenge on November 15, has been keeping her fans updated on her progress in trying to surpass the current Guinness World record of 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds, achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from September 28 to October 3, 2023.

Before the medical emergency, Maliha had just passed the 111-hour mark. She shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing her lying on a stretcher attended to by what appeared to be medical personnel.

In the video, she was unconscious but conveyed that the emergency wouldn't mark the end of the challenge.

"I am a conqueror and a marathon runner. Nothing is bringing us down; to the finish line, we go," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

As of publishing this article, the writer has not confirmed whether Maliha has resumed her challenge, as attempts to reach her or her team were unsuccessful.

Many celebrities and influencers have turned up to show support to Maliha since she started the challenge.

Previous challenge taken up by Chef Maliha

In August, Maliha made headlines by completing an impressive home kitchen cooking marathon lasting a remarkable 90 hours and 15 minutes, surpassing the previous record held by Rickey Lumpkin II from Los Angeles, California.

Despite her culinary achievement, Maliha is yet to be officially recognized by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

Chef Maliha Mohammed Pulse Live Kenya

Guinness World Records considers several criteria before verifying a world record: