Chipukeezy’s bold stand on protests draws fierce criticism

Kenyan comedian Chipukeezy has broken his silence on the anti-Finance Bill protests, sharing his thoughts for the first time since the demonstrations began three weeks ago.

Unlike many of his fellow content creators, Chipukeezy did not participate in the protests and refrained from publicly declaring his stance on the now-withdrawn bill.

His recent statement, however, has ignited a firestorm of reactions from his fans.

Chipukeezy's statement on protests

In a post shared on his social media platforms, Chipukeezy expressed concerns about the direction the country is heading.

He warned that the nation stands to lose a lot if the current course isn't changed, emphasising the need for constructive engagement rather than destructive protests.

“Our country is heading in a dangerous direction, and we stand to lose a lot if we don’t change course. We can’t build a nation by tearing it down. It’s contradictory to say we are fighting for the youth while harming their businesses and risking their lives. When young people raised concerns about the finance bill, the president withdrew it. This shows that constructive engagement works,” he said.

Chipukeezy condemns of violent protests

Chipukeezy criticized the protests, stating that they provide a platform for chaos and hooliganism, whether organic or paid.

He urged for proper channels to effect real change, calling on people to get involved politically if they believe the country is on the wrong track.

“Protests are creating a good platform for chaos and hooliganism whether it's organic or paid, and it’s leading us down a destructive path. I am willing to be unpopular to speak my truth. Real change comes through proper channels. If you think the country is on the wrong track, get involved—either by running for office or by voting for someone who will represent your views effectively when that time comes,” he wrote.

Fan backlash after Chipukeezy's statement

Chipukeezy’s remarks did not sit well with many of his fans. The comment section of his post was filled with angry responses, with some fans expressing disappointment and accusing him of taking sides with the government.

A past photo of comedian Chipukeezy with President William Ruto

The comedian has been linked with being very close to President Ruto, a connection that many fans believe has influenced his stance on the protests. This perception has led to accusations of bias, with some fans lamenting that they respected him more before he became closely aligned with the government.

They felt that he should have remained silent instead of using the situation to support the government’s position.

Others criticized him and said he had become more of an errand boy for the administration.

Comedian Chipukeezy

Similar backlash for Butita

Chipukeezy, who is currently in Rwanda, has faced a similar backlash to that of his industry colleague Butita.