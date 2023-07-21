ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chipukeezy pens appreciation to Charlene Ruto marking 10-year milestone

Amos Robi

Chipukeezy will be holding an event in Thika to celebrate the 10-year achievement

Comedian Chipukeezy
Comedian Chipukeezy

State House MC and Comedian Vincent Mwasia, popularly known as Chipukeezy, is celebrating a new milestone while also commemorating his friendship with Charlene Ruto.

Recommended articles

As he marks 10 years in the comedy industry, Chipukeezy expressed his appreciation for Charlene, not only as a friend but also as a significant part of his comedy journey.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared a heartfelt message, acknowledging that explaining the true essence of friendship can be challenging, as it's not something learnt through life experiences.

"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school but something you have to learn in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The President’s Daughter Charlene Ruto, Thank you for being a great friend and for being part of my journey. Join us as we celebrate this decade achievement at The Ten Toes Down Event," Chipukezey wrote.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chipukeezy cracks jokes with American comedians Katt Williams and Mark Curry

Charlene Ruto conveyed her congratulatory message through a video, expressing pride in Chipukeezy's remarkable success over the years.

Though she admitted not possessing a humorous disposition herself, she lauded Chipukeezy's talent and considered meeting funny individuals like him as a highlight in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlene wholeheartedly celebrated Chipukeezy's decade-long career in the industry, terming it as nothing short of phenomenal.

“I'm not a funny person so when I meet funny people like Chipukeezy it is such a highlight for me. I’m so happy for you Chipukeezy as you celebrate 10 years in the industry which to me is phenomenal," she shared.

Comedian Chipukeezy
Comedian Chipukeezy Comedian Chipukeezy Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Comedy Influencer of the Year

Reflecting on her past experience attending one of Chipukeezy's shows, Charlene reminisced about its brilliance, although she couldn't quite recall if it was during his 5-year milestone celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

She proceeded to lend her support for Chipukeezy's upcoming show 'Ten Toes Down' at the Mwai Kikabi Convention Centre, expressing her excitement and anticipation for the event on August 5.

Charlene praised Chipukeezy for maintaining his youthful appearance, despite the passage of 10 years in the industry, and expressed her eagerness to enjoy his show.

READ: Chipukeezy opens up on why he wore same shirt for a year

Initially slated to occur at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Chipukeezy's 10th-anniversary celebration encountered a venue change to the Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre at MKU Thika.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I Am Atieno lectures Josh Wonder for trash-talking Ajib Gathoni

I Am Atieno lectures Josh Wonder for trash-talking Ajib Gathoni

Chipukeezy pens appreciation to Charlene Ruto marking 10-year milestone

Chipukeezy pens appreciation to Charlene Ruto marking 10-year milestone

Charisma talks about his relationship with Foi Wambui for the first time

Charisma talks about his relationship with Foi Wambui for the first time

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande reportedly dating co-star amid divorce with husband Dalton Gomez

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

Eric Omondi returns to activism in latest act

Eric Omondi returns to activism in latest act

Sauti Sol's former record label appoints new MD for Southern & East Africa

Sauti Sol's former record label appoints new MD for Southern & East Africa

VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprise customer

VIDEO: 'Can't happen in Africa' robot delivers food order to surprise customer

Uganda’s Michael Kiwanuka makes it to President Obama’s summer playlist

Uganda’s Michael Kiwanuka makes it to President Obama’s summer playlist

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]