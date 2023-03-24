ADVERTISEMENT
Chipukeezy vows to expose prominent persons involved in land grabbing

Lynet Okumu

Chipukeezy has vowed to release a list of lawyers, politicians & rogue surveyors associated with land grabbing

Popular Kenyan comedian, Chipukeezy recently revealed on social media that he and his family have been receiving threats from unknown persons regarding a land dispute.

According to his Instagram post on Friday, the case had already been heard at Kangundo law courts, and the said individuals were expected to respect the judgment.

The media personality expressed his concern about the banditry in their village and pledged to expose all the prominent individuals who have been acquiring land illegally in the region.

"I will be providing a list of lawyers, prominent politicians, rogue surveyors (both former and current), and former chiefs/assistant chiefs who are involved in acquiring land illegally," he wrote.

READ: Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after one year of no see [Photo]

Chipukeezy called out the alleged land grabbers and emphasized that they should adhere to the court order issued by Kangundo law courts on 21/2/2023.

"Mnafaa mheshimu the court order issued by kangundo law courts on 21/2/2023. Na muwache kiburi na matharau.

"(You should respect the court order issued by Kangundo law courts on 21/2/2023. And let go of your pride)," he wrote.

READ: Chipukeezy cracks jokes with American comedians Katt Williams and Mark Curry

He also indicated that the death threats would not deter him or his family from fighting for justice, and no one is above the law in Kenya.

The comedian revealed that he had a list of lawyers, prominent politicians, rogue surveyors, and former chiefs/assistant chiefs who were accomplices to illegal land acquisition.

"I will be giving a list of lawyers, prominent politicians, the Machakos county minister’s former & serving rogue surveyors, former chiefs/Assistant chiefs who are cohorts to acquire land illegally," he wrote.

READ: Chipukeezy opens up on why he wore same shirt for a year

He urged the land grabbers to stop misleading their clients and advising them to cause bloodshed.

"You are misleading your clients, advising them to cause bloodshed. Aren't you ashamed of yourselves?" he questioned.

The comedian stressed that the alleged land grabbers were not interested in the land itself but rather in the lives of his family and in evicting a widow who lost her husband a few months ago.

"Do you seriously want to evict an old woman from her land? Just a few months after her husband passed away? Do you think you can bully us like that and get away with it?" he questioned.

Chipukeezy promised to ensure that the individuals fail in their attempt to take away the land.

Chipukeezy vows to expose prominent persons involved in land grabbing

