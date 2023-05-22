Chris Brown shares Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange meme with his fans [Screenshots & Video]

The meme, which resurfaced a comical moment from their past as co-hosts on Hot 96, seems to have gone viral across social media platforms, cracking up the 'Loyal' hitmake so much that he decided to share with his fans.

In the meme shared by Chris Brown, Jalang'o and Jeff Koinange can be seen engaging in light-hearted banter during their time together on Hot 96 before Jalang'o's move to Milele FM.

The clip captures the moment when Jalang'o humorously makes fun of the concept of "inner beauty."

Screenshots of Chris Brown's IG stories showing a meme featuring Jalang'o & Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

He quips, "Stop talking about inner beauty. Men do not walk around with x-rays to see your inner beauty," triggering a burst of infectious laughter from Jeff Koinange.

Jalang'o, known off the air as Felix Odiwuor, is widely celebrated for his comedic talent, while Jeff Koinange is renowned for his captivating interviews and talk show hosting skills.

During their time at Hot 96FM, their chemistry on air and ability to create moments of laughter made them beloved figures in the Kenyan entertainment landscape.

Chris Brown's decision to share the meme emphasizes the power of humor in connecting people across borders.

Watch the Jalang'o meme below

It highlights the global reach of Kenyan entertainers and demonstrates the influence of social media in amplifying and sharing hilarious moments from popular personalities.

