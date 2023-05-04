Jeff Koinange speaks on special relationship he shares with son Jamal

In an interview with Grace Msalame, the talk show host said that growing up without a father moved him to be intentional about how he would raise his son. Jeff was raised by a single mother after his father's death when he was two months old, leaving his mother with four children at the young age of 28.

"While raising my son, I keep telling myself that I did not have this, so I am extremely intentional about raising him. He is lucky to have both parents," he noted.

Jeff further heaped praise on his mother, who he said took on the role of father and mother to raise him and his siblings. He noted that the job she did was one that would never have enough thanks.

"It was tough, and my mum tried her best to be a mentor and guide. And many times, especially when you head out to the world, it hits you that there's no father figure, and something is missing," said Koinange.

Jeff Koinange's advice for upcoming journalists

Jeff Koinange also spoke about his career, which spans over three decades and saw him work at CNN, Reuters, NBC News, K24, and KTN. He noted that he is passionate about his job and enjoys every moment he is on air.

Jeff, who currently hosts the morning radio show on Hot 96 and 'JKL Live' on Citizen TV, shared his busy work schedule, which only allows him three hours of sleep.

"I wake up every day at 4 a.m. and get ready for the radio show. We do four hours of live radio, and on Wednesdays and Sundays, I do the night show. I get home around 12:30 a.m., and I have to be up early the next day. This is something we have to teach the next generation," he said.

