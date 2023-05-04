The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jeff Koinange speaks on special relationship he shares with son Jamal

Amos Robi

Jeff explains how growing up without a father influenced how he is raising his son

Citizen TV Journalist Jeff Koinange
Citizen TV Journalist Jeff Koinange

Celebrated TV journalist Jeff Koinange has opened up about the special relationship he shares with his son Jamal.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Grace Msalame, the talk show host said that growing up without a father moved him to be intentional about how he would raise his son. Jeff was raised by a single mother after his father's death when he was two months old, leaving his mother with four children at the young age of 28.

"While raising my son, I keep telling myself that I did not have this, so I am extremely intentional about raising him. He is lucky to have both parents," he noted.

Jeff further heaped praise on his mother, who he said took on the role of father and mother to raise him and his siblings. He noted that the job she did was one that would never have enough thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was tough, and my mum tried her best to be a mentor and guide. And many times, especially when you head out to the world, it hits you that there's no father figure, and something is missing," said Koinange.

Jeff Koinange and his son Jamal
Jeff Koinange and his son Jamal Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Media personalities with the most lucrative side hustles

Jeff Koinange also spoke about his career, which spans over three decades and saw him work at CNN, Reuters, NBC News, K24, and KTN. He noted that he is passionate about his job and enjoys every moment he is on air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff, who currently hosts the morning radio show on Hot 96 and 'JKL Live' on Citizen TV, shared his busy work schedule, which only allows him three hours of sleep.

"I wake up every day at 4 a.m. and get ready for the radio show. We do four hours of live radio, and on Wednesdays and Sundays, I do the night show. I get home around 12:30 a.m., and I have to be up early the next day. This is something we have to teach the next generation," he said.

News Anchor Jeff Koinange
News Anchor Jeff Koinange News Anchor Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KOT reacts to Jeff Koinange's blunders on Citizen TV news [Videos]

When asked for his advice to aspiring young journalists or content creators who admire his success and aim to achieve it, Koinange emphasized that the key values that have helped him maintain his relevance and triumph in his career are consistency and discipline.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elani's Maureen Kunga reveals how she shed 10kgs in 2 months

Elani's Maureen Kunga reveals how she shed 10kgs in 2 months

6 amazing facts about Nviiri The Storyteller

6 amazing facts about Nviiri The Storyteller

Jeff Koinange speaks on special relationship he shares with son Jamal

Jeff Koinange speaks on special relationship he shares with son Jamal

Kenyans concerned after Colonel Mustafa is spotted working in a mjengo site [Video]

Kenyans concerned after Colonel Mustafa is spotted working in a mjengo site [Video]

YouTuber 2mbili shuts down woman's advances in his DMs

YouTuber 2mbili shuts down woman's advances in his DMs

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Jackie Matubia tight-lipped on alleged break up with Blessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia tight-lipped on alleged break up with Blessing Lung'aho

Zari celebrates son's 16th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

Zari celebrates son's 16th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mashirima Kapombe

Mashirima Kapombe's Biography: Career, marriage, education & net worth

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality who has made a name for himself in the media industry over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

2021 Pulse Media Influencer of the Year Shix Kapienga

Shix Kapienga turns 36, watch her classy moves on the dancefloor with Jacky Vike

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna reveals plans to relocate from Kenya permanently