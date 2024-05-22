Celebrity reactions to Chris Muriithi's take on dating women

Chris Muriithi, founder of Bold Network Africa, a movement advocating for the LGBTQ community, recently shared a message that both amused and puzzled many Kenyans.

Chris posted a playful video on her Instagram, captioned, "Living my best entrepreneurship life because dating women prepared me to handle stress."

This post came shortly after Michelle Ntalami announced her conversion to Christ.

Media personality & founder of Bold Network Africa, Chris Muriithi (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Michelle Ntalami's transformation

Michelle Ntalami, CEO of Marini Naturals, took to social media to share her spiritual awakening.

She revealed that she had given her life to Christ, leaving behind her past sins.

In her post, Michelle explained that God had called her three times before she decided to dedicate her life to Him.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan celebrities' reaction to Chris Muriithi's post

Chris Muriithi's post received a lot of attention, including reactions from well-known celebrities like singers Bien Baraza and Chimano.

They found the post humorous and responded with laughing emojis, highlighting the amusing aspect of Chris also experiencing relationship drama with women

Here are some of their reactions.

barakjacuzzi 😂😂😂😂 the accuracy of this life experience

nicegithinji 😂 Chei! Too loud on the truth

just_ivy_africa_ Women stay saving the world 🌎 😂😮‍💨

jackyvike😁Leta hio simu nanii

queengathoni If you don’t stop??? 😂

wendyataya That gender doesn’t spare you too?

Chris Muriithi and Michelle Ntalami's relationship

Chris Muriithi and Michelle Ntalami were once close and often seen as a power couple before their relationship ended in late 2021.

Although Michelle did not directly name Chris, she later accused her partner of infidelity with multiple partners, including a public figure and a married health worker.

Michelle shared her side of the story in a lengthy post, stating that serial infidelity led to their breakup.

"We are no longer together is serial infidelity on their part with multiple partners. Those I suspected and confirmed are two individuals; one a public figure, and the other a less-known married woman, a health worker. Eventually, these individuals undoubtedly confirmed the above," read part of Michelle's statement.

Makena Njeri and Michelle Ntalami Pulse Live Kenya