ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrity reactions to Chris Muriithi's take on dating women

Lynet Okumu

Chris Muriithi's cheeky post sparks reactions amid Michelle Ntalami's spiritual awakening

Media personality & founder of Bold Network Africa, Chris Muriithi (Instagram)
Media personality & founder of Bold Network Africa, Chris Muriithi (Instagram)
  • Chris Muriithi posted a playful video on Instagram, joking about handling stress from dating women and sparking reactions from Kenyans, shortly after Michelle's announcement
  • Michelle Ntalami announced her conversion to Christ and her spiritual awakening, leaving behind her past sins
  • Reactions to Chris's post from well-known celebrities highlighted the amusing aspect of the situation

Chris Muriithi, founder of Bold Network Africa, a movement advocating for the LGBTQ community, recently shared a message that both amused and puzzled many Kenyans.

Chris posted a playful video on her Instagram, captioned, "Living my best entrepreneurship life because dating women prepared me to handle stress."

This post came shortly after Michelle Ntalami announced her conversion to Christ.

Media personality & founder of Bold Network Africa, Chris Muriithi (Instagram)
Media personality & founder of Bold Network Africa, Chris Muriithi (Instagram)

READ: Chris Muriithi on relationship with Michelle Ntalami & being trolled for 3 months

Michelle Ntalami, CEO of Marini Naturals, took to social media to share her spiritual awakening.

She revealed that she had given her life to Christ, leaving behind her past sins.

In her post, Michelle explained that God had called her three times before she decided to dedicate her life to Him.

Kenyan Businesswoman Michelle Ntalami ( Instagram)
Kenyan Businesswoman Michelle Ntalami ( Instagram)

READ: I'm Gay - Chris Muriithi finally confirms on international media platform

Chris Muriithi's post received a lot of attention, including reactions from well-known celebrities like singers Bien Baraza and Chimano.

They found the post humorous and responded with laughing emojis, highlighting the amusing aspect of Chris also experiencing relationship drama with women

Here are some of their reactions.

barakjacuzzi 😂😂😂😂 the accuracy of this life experience

nicegithinji 😂 Chei! Too loud on the truth

shivsimani😂😂😂 fam!

just_ivy_africa_ Women stay saving the world 🌎 😂😮‍💨

jackyvike😁Leta hio simu nanii

queengathoni If you don’t stop??? 😂

wendyataya That gender doesn’t spare you too?

READ: Heartbreak from this kind of betrayal is devastating - Michelle Ntalami

Chris Muriithi and Michelle Ntalami were once close and often seen as a power couple before their relationship ended in late 2021.

Although Michelle did not directly name Chris, she later accused her partner of infidelity with multiple partners, including a public figure and a married health worker.

Michelle shared her side of the story in a lengthy post, stating that serial infidelity led to their breakup.

"We are no longer together is serial infidelity on their part with multiple partners. Those I suspected and confirmed are two individuals; one a public figure, and the other a less-known married woman, a health worker. Eventually, these individuals undoubtedly confirmed the above," read part of Michelle's statement.

A past photo of Chris Muriithi and Michelle Ntalami
A past photo of Chris Muriithi and Michelle Ntalami

However, both Michelle and Chris have maintained over the years that they are still good friends.

Lynet Okumu
