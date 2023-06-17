The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ciku Muiruri explains decision to forgive her daughter's abductors

Denis Mwangi

Ciku Muiruri faced every parent's worst nightmare when her daughter and her friend were kidnapped and held for Sh500,000 ransom.

A collage of Ciku Muiruri and suspects arrested for the abduction of her daughter
A collage of Ciku Muiruri and suspects arrested for the abduction of her daughter

Renowned media personality Ciku Muiruri's next course of action against suspects arrested for kidnapping her daughter Erica, and her friend, Shannyce, surprised many of her friends.

Recommended articles

Despite enduring unimaginable horror, Ciku chose to forgive the men arrested for her daughter's abduction.

She said she wouldn't have been capable of making that decision just a year ago.

Ciku firmly believes that her prayers played a pivotal role in possibly preventing the kidnappers from inflicting on the two ladies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Media personality Ciku Muiruri
Media personality Ciku Muiruri Pulse Live Kenya

For her, forgiveness was born out of finding inner peace amidst the chaos, a peace she attributes to her unwavering faith in Christ.

During the search for the two ladies, Ciku was frantically searching for answers, and it was during this time that she sought comfort in her faith.

Believing in the power of prayer, Ciku embarked on a journey to Burnt Forest, a place known for its spiritual significance, where she participated in nine consecutive vigils, fervently pleading for her daughter's safe return.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 7-day hunt that rescued Ciku Muiruri's daughter

With tears streaming down her face, she prayed fervently, seeking reassurance about her daughter's well-being.

At that moment, she felt a profound divine connection as she believed that God spoke to her, reassuring her that Erica was safe.

This encounter infused her with renewed hope and strengthened her resolve to find her daughter.

Media personality Ciku Muiruri
Media personality Ciku Muiruri Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

On June 12, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations successfully rescued Erica and Shannyce.

The two young women were found in Gatukuyu, a small town nestled within the serene landscapes of Mang'u, Kiambu County.

Two suspects were arrested and identified as Timothy Kiragu, 34, and Samuel Kipkurui, 33.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ciku Muiruri explains decision to forgive her daughter's abductors

Ciku Muiruri explains decision to forgive her daughter's abductors

5 hot songs released this week

5 hot songs released this week

Mwanaidy Shishi pens emotional message days after wedding Hassan Mugambi

Mwanaidy Shishi pens emotional message days after wedding Hassan Mugambi

I’m drunk in love - Esma Platnumz ready for baby number 3 with new bae

I’m drunk in love - Esma Platnumz ready for baby number 3 with new bae

Meet Melissa Kiplagat: 'Country Queens' star who doubles up as a KTN presenter

Meet Melissa Kiplagat: 'Country Queens' star who doubles up as a KTN presenter

Kwambox outlines 4 demands that must be met at her funeral

Kwambox outlines 4 demands that must be met at her funeral

Alikiba confronted by wife amidst claims of new catch

Alikiba confronted by wife amidst claims of new catch

Corazon Kwamboka breaks into tears on camera, admits single motherhood is tough

Corazon Kwamboka breaks into tears on camera, admits single motherhood is tough

No time for boys - Natalie Tewa's bold choice in dating older men

No time for boys - Natalie Tewa's bold choice in dating older men

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

The late Shosh Wa Kinangop

Emotions run high as Shosh Wa Kinangop is laid to rest

Actress Awinja

Awinja's rib-tickling Marriage Finance Bill to Ruto