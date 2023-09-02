The sports category has moved to a new website.

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo hit by bold car burglars

Fabian Simiyu

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo falls victim to audacious car burglars in recent incident.

Stephen Letoo and his car
Stephen Letoo and his car

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo shared a distressing incident where audacious unknown criminals targeted his vehicle.

The unsettling episode unfolded in Lavington, where the journalist's car fell victim to these brazen thieves.

They not only vandalised his vehicle by smashing its windows but also made off with valuable possessions, including a MacBook and VIP invitations to his upcoming homecoming ceremony.

Thugs broke into Stephen Letoo's car
Thugs broke into Stephen Letoo's car Pulse Live Kenya
Letoo went on to provide a visual account of the shattered car windows and attached an official OB report after promptly reporting the incident to the local police station.

"Last night unknown group of people attacked my vehicle in Lavington, smashed down my passenger window, and made away with my MC Book Apple laptop, drives, other personal valuables, and VIP invitation cards for my upcoming thanksgiving ceremony.

"I have since reported the tragic incident to the Muthangari Police Station vide OB04/02/09/2023," Letoo wrote.

Stephen Letoo's OB
Stephen Letoo's OB Pulse Live Kenya
Haki Mwari Wa Gathirwah Hii noma weuw lavington. Pole lakini. Sasa cards walipeleka wapi ama walifikilia ni pesa.

Prisca Nchoe The devil is never happy about growth. May God protect you oltau.

Joshua Muimi Sasa Letoo amewafanyia nini surely pole sana ndugu.

Warren Obbuyi This is terrible,pole Sana bwana chairman,God is in control.

Stephen Letoo
Stephen Letoo Pulse Live Kenya

Lawrence Kariuki I also suffered a similar unfortunate incident a week ago. They broke the small rear window. Petty crime is on the rise. Pole ndugu.

Bash Korme I am so sorry for you,it shouldn't have happened to someone like you. Such incidences should tell you that you're up to the game and on good trajectory. Remain on your course, never be distracted by naysayers.

Sanare bless Sincerely sorry Bro we are together in that scenario but hope all shall be well.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
