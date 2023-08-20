The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Stephen Letoo invites Julius Malema to his house-warming party in Narok

Charles Ouma

The ceremony will be held in Kilgoris, Narok

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo
Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo

Fiery South African opposition activist Julius Malema is among dignitaries expected to grace journalist Stephen Letoo’s housewarming party if he honors the invite.

Recommended articles

The Citizen TV journalist extended an invite to the Economic Freedom Fighter's leader for the event that will be held in October.

Letoo added that the event which will be held at his Kilgoris home will also serve as a thanksgiving ceremony

The invite reads: "I Stephen Letoo, political affairs journalist at Citizen TV would like to invite you Julius Sello Malema C.I.C, Economic Freedom Fighters South Africa for my thanksgiving ceremony and housewarming event that will take place in Enooretet Village in Kilgoris, Narok, on October 13, 10 am".

ADVERTISEMENT

Letoo accompanied the invite with a caption that read: al media caption that read: "Karibu Kilgoris Malema".

Letoo was recently honored as a Culture and Tourism Ambassador by the State Department for Tourism and Culture.

"Thank you to the entire fraternity in the State Department for Tourism and Culture led by the Principal Secretary State Department for Tourism who was represented by Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO Mr. John Chirchir for honoring me as a Culture and Tourism Ambassador at the 1st Maasai Cultural Festival held in Sekenani Maasai Mara." Letoo stated.

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo
Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo Pulse Live Kenya

Malema's rise in South African politics

ADVERTISEMENT

Malema made his debut in national politics as the president of the African National Congress Youth League from 2008 to 2012.

His stint ended in an expulsion even as he remained active in politics with his oratory skills and outspoken nature winning him more supporters.

He launched the Economic Freedom Fighters party in 2013 and became its leader.

READ: Do not let history define you as a man desperate for power - Malema to Raila

A Year later, he was elected as an MP.

ADVERTISEMENT
South African opposition figure Julius Malema is leading the Economic Freedom Fighters party in May elections
South African opposition figure Julius Malema is leading the Economic Freedom Fighters party in May elections AFP

Most recently, Malema delved into Kenyan politics by cautioning opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop demonstrations and give the duly elected President William Ruto the chance to serve.

"Comrades, we want to make a call in Kenya especially to comrade Raila Odinga. Stop doing what you're doing.

"Do not disrupt Kenya, we need peace in Kenya. President William Ruto was democratically elected in Kenya. I will not allow you to use the people of Kenya to destabilise the peace of Kenya." Malema stated.

He added that President William Ruto was democratically elected and as such should not be given space to serve.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Simba Arati heaps praises on Ruto, states he defeated Raila fairly & squarely

Simba Arati heaps praises on Ruto, states he defeated Raila fairly & squarely

Gachagua & former classmates sponsor teachers to 5-day retreat at the Coast

Gachagua & former classmates sponsor teachers to 5-day retreat at the Coast

Stephen Letoo invites Julius Malema to his house-warming party in Narok

Stephen Letoo invites Julius Malema to his house-warming party in Narok

Prophet Owuor’s team clarifies reports of deregistration

Prophet Owuor’s team clarifies reports of deregistration

Tragic Ruiru wedding dance: 6 dead, 11 injured as well caves in

Tragic Ruiru wedding dance: 6 dead, 11 injured as well caves in

Family reveals Robert Gituhu's ambitions & final moments before setting himself on fire

Family reveals Robert Gituhu's ambitions & final moments before setting himself on fire

President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]

President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]

Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

Pastor Ezekiel Odero battles against church deregistration

Armed Al-Shabaab suspect arrested in Nairobi

Armed Al-Shabaab suspect arrested in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of a Toyota FJ cruiser and a Toyota Hilux ferrying miraa

Video of driver racing 2 miraa vehicles along Thika Superhighway goes viral

A photo of Alex Wanjiru who was arrested in connection with the murder of detective David Makaya

How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

Sh12.9 million recovered from a raid in Ngara [Image: National Police Service Twitter]

Police sweep in Ngara yields Sh12 million & drug seizure

A throwback photo of MP Charity Kathambi and her husband David Chepkwony during their church wedding

I was living the dream in marriage - MP Kathambi mourns hubby of 22 years