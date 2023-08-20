Stephen Letoo invites Julius Malema to his house-warming party in Narok

The Citizen TV journalist extended an invite to the Economic Freedom Fighter's leader for the event that will be held in October.

Letoo added that the event which will be held at his Kilgoris home will also serve as a thanksgiving ceremony

The invite reads: "I Stephen Letoo, political affairs journalist at Citizen TV would like to invite you Julius Sello Malema C.I.C, Economic Freedom Fighters South Africa for my thanksgiving ceremony and housewarming event that will take place in Enooretet Village in Kilgoris, Narok, on October 13, 10 am".

Letoo accompanied the invite with a caption that read: al media caption that read: "Karibu Kilgoris Malema".

Letoo was recently honored as a Culture and Tourism Ambassador by the State Department for Tourism and Culture.

"Thank you to the entire fraternity in the State Department for Tourism and Culture led by the Principal Secretary State Department for Tourism who was represented by Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO Mr. John Chirchir for honoring me as a Culture and Tourism Ambassador at the 1st Maasai Cultural Festival held in Sekenani Maasai Mara." Letoo stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Malema's rise in South African politics

Malema made his debut in national politics as the president of the African National Congress Youth League from 2008 to 2012.

His stint ended in an expulsion even as he remained active in politics with his oratory skills and outspoken nature winning him more supporters.

He launched the Economic Freedom Fighters party in 2013 and became its leader.

A Year later, he was elected as an MP.

AFP

Most recently, Malema delved into Kenyan politics by cautioning opposition leader Raila Odinga to stop demonstrations and give the duly elected President William Ruto the chance to serve.

"Comrades, we want to make a call in Kenya especially to comrade Raila Odinga. Stop doing what you're doing.

"Do not disrupt Kenya, we need peace in Kenya. President William Ruto was democratically elected in Kenya. I will not allow you to use the people of Kenya to destabilise the peace of Kenya." Malema stated.