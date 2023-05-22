Larry Madowo & crew escapes road mishap in the line of duty [Photo]

The sports category has moved to a new website.

Larry Madowo & crew escapes road mishap in the line of duty

Lynet Okumu

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo and his team recently experienced a road mishap while on assignment in Chad.

CNN Correspondent Larry Madowo
CNN Correspondent Larry Madowo

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo and his team recently experienced a road mishap while on assignment in Chad.

The journalist took to Twitter on Monday to inform his followers that their vehicle had suffered a tire burst during their line of duty in the eastern part of the country.

Fortunately, Larry reassured everyone that no injuries were sustained in the accident, and all members of the team were safe and unharmed.

"Epic tyre burst in eastern Chad. Everyone got out fine and unscathed," Larry wrote.

During the recent visit to Chad, Larry has had the opportunity to meet with Sudanese refugees.

He emphasized the prevalence of women and children in the refugee camp, highlighting their vulnerability and the urgent need for attention to their plight.

By bringing attention to their situation, Larry aims to raise awareness and advocate for the support of these individuals desperately need.

"See the background? They’re mostly women and kids at this refugee camp," he wrote in another previous tweet

Larry Madowo
Larry Madowo Pulse Live Kenya

Other humanitarians have also appreciated his presence in the region.

"It's great to have Larry Madowo and CNN with us on the ground in eastern Chad today to meet with Sudanese refugees.

"It’s crucial that journalists shine a light on the human toll of conflict and tell the stories of the real people whose lives are impacted," reads an appreciation post from Samantha Power

Larry Madowo, however, is no stranger to working in such challenging environments. Since joining CNN in 2021, he has covered numerous conflict-related events across Africa.

Through his experiences working in conflict-stricken African countries, Larry has gained valuable insights into the realities faced by the people living in these areas.

Larry understands the importance of shining a light on the human toll of conflict and telling the stories of the real people whose lives are impacted.

Larry Madowo
Larry Madowo Pulse Live Kenya
His extensive reporting includes shedding light on the disparities in coronavirus vaccine distribution, reporting on devastating flooding in Nigeria.

He has also broadcasted from major international events such as Expo 2020 in Dubai and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well as providing comprehensive coverage of the Kenyan elections and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Lynet Okumu
