Larry Madowo promoted by CNN 2 months after joining the station

On Wednesday, Madowo made changes on his social media handles, to reflect his new role at CNN, something that has excited a section of Kenyans.

Kenyans from all walks of life took to Twitter to congratulate Madowo, making him a trending topic for the better part of the day.

In his update, the seasoned Journalist hinted that he might be going back to the United States of America (Atlanta Georgia).

“CNN International Correspondent. Former BBC North America Correspondent. Nomad. Past lives in Joburg, London, New York & Washington. Bad jokes, good GIFs" reads Madowo's Twitter Profile.

Nairobi-based correspondent

Before joining CNN as their Nairobi-based correspondent, Madowo was assigned to North America as a correspondent for BBC based in Washington DC where he covered the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 US elections, the death of George Floyd, and the trial of Derek Chauvn.

At that particular time, he noted that he was headed to CNN to cover a tiny continent with only 55 Countries.

“Some personal news: I’m heading to CNN to cover a tiny continent with just 55 countries” reads Larry Madowo’s post.

Madowo’s entry to CNN was confirmed by Deborah Rayner, CNN's Senior Vice President of News Gathering and Managing Editor for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“From enterprise reporting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to investigations into oil drilling in Namibia’s Kavango Basin, via a range of cultural and business stories across dedicated programming, Africa has never been more visible on CNN’s multiple platforms.

Larry is an experienced journalist whose expertise across politics, business, entertainment and hard news stories will play into our diverse coverage of East Africa and beyond.” reads part of the statement from Rayner.

Speaking about his role at CNN back in May , Larry said; "I've enjoyed reporting from the US and around the world, but it’s a real privilege to return to covering Africa at such a critical time in Kenya and around the continent.

I've long admired CNN International's award-winning coverage, and I'm honored to ne joining such a talented team. I look forward to sharing the full spectrum of life in one of the most dynamic parts of the world with CNN's global audiences," .

Madowo previously served as the BBC Africa Business Editor, before exiting the Media House for One year.

He later made a comeback to BBC as their North America correspondent, a position he vacated after joining CNN.

Madowo previously worked for KTN, NTV and CNBC Africa.

Madowo’s recent achievements

Madowo has anchored breaking news from the BBC’s DC studios and presented its flagship program BBC World News America.

He was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2020. He was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University from where he graduated with a master’s degree.