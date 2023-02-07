CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

African Voices has been airing on CNN International for over a decade, profiling individuals from across the continent who are making a difference in their communities and making cultural contributions.

Madowo, who is based in Nairobi and joined CNN in 2021, has a wealth of experience reporting from around the world.

From covering the Kenyan elections, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the World Economic Forum in Davos to anchoring news shows and reporting on issues such as coronavirus vaccine inequality and flooding in Nigeria.

Having been featured on African Voices in 2017, Madowo said that this new role is a "full circle moment" for him.

He stated that as Kenyan-born journalist, he is passionate about Africa and is eager to showcase the remarkable changemakers from across the continent to a global audience.

Madowo also has a significant social media following, which presents an opportunity for CNN to further engage with their African Voices Changemakers audience.

African Voices Changemakers will continue to air weekly on CNN International and will seek out leading trendsetters and trailblazers across Africa who are looking to inspire and empower the continent in a positive way.

In addition to the show, audiences can enjoy supplementary content, including the popular "My Drive" videos, on digital and social platforms.

The show runs in partnership with sponsor Globacom and is part of a larger advertising and sponsorship campaign aimed at engaging CNN's audience across all platforms.

2022 saw the introduction of new formats and content to African Voices Changemakers, including a monthly segment titled African Voices Playmakers, which highlights sporting achievements from across Africa as part of CNN's flagship sporting show World Sport.

Madowo's first show as host of African Voices Changemakers will air on 25th February 2023.

This comes just days after he joined the leadership council of Africa REACH.

Africa REACH is an African-led organization focused on unifying and amplifying the continent's strongest political and cultural forces to create true continental change and fulfill the promise of an AIDS-free generation in Africa.

The organization, which is chaired by First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos, also includes other prominent members such as Ms. Chido Cleo Mpemba from Zimbabwe, who is the African Union Special Envoy on Youth, Hon. Patience Masua, the youngest Member of Parliament in the National Assembly of Namibia, Nation Media Group journalist Leone Lidigu, and Judith Salvio Kapinga, an advocate of the High Court of Tanzania.

Madowo was picked for the role due to his vocal advocacy for human rights and keen interest in the rights and safeguarding of young people, particularly adolescent girls.

The organization intends to utilize Larry Madowo's influence and platform to increase visibility and advocate against injustice.