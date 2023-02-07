ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

Denis Mwangi

Larry Madowo: Some personal news, my role at CNN is expanding

Larry Madowo, CNN correspondent
Larry Madowo, CNN correspondent

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo has been announced as the new host of the long-running series African Voices Changemakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

African Voices has been airing on CNN International for over a decade, profiling individuals from across the continent who are making a difference in their communities and making cultural contributions.

Madowo, who is based in Nairobi and joined CNN in 2021, has a wealth of experience reporting from around the world.

Larry Madowo moderating a panel discussion at the Word Economic Forum stage in January 2022
Larry Madowo moderating a panel discussion at the Word Economic Forum stage in January 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

From covering the Kenyan elections, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the World Economic Forum in Davos to anchoring news shows and reporting on issues such as coronavirus vaccine inequality and flooding in Nigeria.

Having been featured on African Voices in 2017, Madowo said that this new role is a "full circle moment" for him.

He stated that as Kenyan-born journalist, he is passionate about Africa and is eager to showcase the remarkable changemakers from across the continent to a global audience.

READ: Larry Madowo celebrates another milestone on the world stage

Madowo also has a significant social media following, which presents an opportunity for CNN to further engage with their African Voices Changemakers audience.

African Voices Changemakers will continue to air weekly on CNN International and will seek out leading trendsetters and trailblazers across Africa who are looking to inspire and empower the continent in a positive way.

In addition to the show, audiences can enjoy supplementary content, including the popular "My Drive" videos, on digital and social platforms.

Larry Madowo at CNN studio
Larry Madowo at CNN studio Pulse Live Kenya

The show runs in partnership with sponsor Globacom and is part of a larger advertising and sponsorship campaign aimed at engaging CNN's audience across all platforms.

2022 saw the introduction of new formats and content to African Voices Changemakers, including a monthly segment titled African Voices Playmakers, which highlights sporting achievements from across Africa as part of CNN's flagship sporting show World Sport.

Madowo's first show as host of African Voices Changemakers will air on 25th February 2023.

READ: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air

This comes just days after he joined the leadership council of Africa REACH.

Africa REACH is an African-led organization focused on unifying and amplifying the continent's strongest political and cultural forces to create true continental change and fulfill the promise of an AIDS-free generation in Africa.

The organization, which is chaired by First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos, also includes other prominent members such as Ms. Chido Cleo Mpemba from Zimbabwe, who is the African Union Special Envoy on Youth, Hon. Patience Masua, the youngest Member of Parliament in the National Assembly of Namibia, Nation Media Group journalist Leone Lidigu, and Judith Salvio Kapinga, an advocate of the High Court of Tanzania.

Madowo was picked for the role due to his vocal advocacy for human rights and keen interest in the rights and safeguarding of young people, particularly adolescent girls.

The organization intends to utilize Larry Madowo's influence and platform to increase visibility and advocate against injustice.

"The organization intends to utilize Larry Madowo's influence and platform to increase visibility and advocate against injustice," the statement read.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C expecting 1st child [Video]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C expecting 1st child [Video]

Mr. Eazi calls out Bad Bunny for copyright infringement

Mr. Eazi calls out Bad Bunny for copyright infringement

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Gospel ministry is inspired by the Holy Spirit - Daddy Owen responds to Eric Omondi

Gospel ministry is inspired by the Holy Spirit - Daddy Owen responds to Eric Omondi

Jimmy Gait speaks after being put on the spot by Eric Omondi

Jimmy Gait speaks after being put on the spot by Eric Omondi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

Murugi Munyi acquires new luxury Land Rover Discovery

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

Sauti Sol lead singer Bien Aime Baraza

Bien reaches out to female fan caught up in grinding incident

Kevin Mboya on a plane

Soft life: Kevin Mboya enjoys flight to Mombasa for paid holiday